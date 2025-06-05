Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTC Pink: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces the appointment of Mr. Dallas La Porta to role of President, CEO and Director effective immediately.

Mr. La Porta is a serial entrepreneur and product strategist who transforms bold concepts into market-defining technologies. Mr. LaPorta has Engineered category-leading hardware-from a functional heads-up display with OBD-II vehicle integration to a revolutionary high-speed watercraft. Mr. LaPorta has secured multiple IP wins, including a medical-device patent and an industrial patent underlying a top-selling consumer product. Mr. LaPorta has focused more recent years on pioneering Web3 finance, spearheading a crypto venture that tokenizes real-world assets to unlock new ownership and funding models.

Mr. La Porta is passionate about building mission-driven platforms, now developing a decentralized early-childhood education network that blends AI personalization and family involvement. Mr. La Porta bridges deep technical fluency with sharp commercial insight, managing technical teams from concept to scale while keeping a relentless focus on user experience, defensible IP, and sustainable growth. His cross-disciplinary expertise-spanning hardware design, software architecture, and go-to-market execution-equips him to provide forward-looking governance and strategic oversight to Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd., stated: "I'm thrilled to join the team at Hyper Bit at this pivotal time in the Company's development. Hyper Bit is looking to position itself as one of the few publicly tradeable alt coin focused crypto miners at a time when institutional interest is trending towards crypto and blockchain based technologies. I couldn't be more excited for this new challenge and aim to bring my expertise and energy to the team and the Company."

The appointment of Mr. Dallas follows the resignation of Robert Eadie as an officer and director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Robert Eadie for his tenure and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

