Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A415NT | ISIN: CA44916F1071 | Ticker-Symbol: N7S0
Stuttgart
13.06.25 | 08:12
0,149 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1390,18414:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES
HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD0,1490,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.