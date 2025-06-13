Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTC Pink: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated June 11th 2025, with 663312 BC Ltd. doing business as "Bit Royalty" to provide a credit facility through which the Company may from time to time and at its discretion, acquire Bitcoin and Dogecoin directly from Bit Royalty in exchange for shares of the Company.

The agreement allows for the Company to acquire Bitcoin and or Dogecoin on a transactional basis, with pricing to be determined at the time of each transaction. Each transaction will be subject to due diligence and will comply with all applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Bit Royalty shall provide a credit facility of up to CAD $1,000,000.00 which may be advanced in one or more tranches, subject to mutual agreement. The proceeds shall be used by Hyper Bit solely to acquire Bitcoin, Dogecoin or Other Mutually Agreed Crypto Currencies as treasury assets. Drawdowns shall be made upon written notice by Hyper Bit and subject to customary conditions precedent agreed between the Parties.

The facility shall bear interest at 10%, calculated annually. All outstanding principal and interest shall be due and payable within 90 days, unless converted earlier. The Parties agree to negotiate in good faith to enter into a definitive credit agreement and ancillary documents (the "Definitive Agreements") within 45 days of execution of this LOI.

Any securities of the Company issued in connection with the facility will be subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws, and a concurrent four-month hold period imposed under CSE policies, in each case, commencing on the date of issuance.

Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd., stated: "Our partnership with Bit Royalty marks the beginning of building the Company's Bitcoin and Dogecoin positions, enabling Hyper Bit to utilize its common shares as currency to expand its exposure to Bitcoin and Dogecoin. By establishing a hedged Bitcoin and Dogecoin position and expanding our mining operations for cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Alleocoin-which can be converted to Bitcoin on a percentage basis-we are pursuing a robust and strategic approach to growth in the crypto currency sector."

Market Awareness

Hyper Bit further announces that it has entered into a marketing agreement effective June 11th (the "Marketing Agreement") with Departures Capital Inc ("Departures Capital"), a marketing company that provides investor relations services, including email marketing, lead generation, digital media, outsourced advertising and other related services to assist Hyper Bit in raising public awareness of the Company and enhance its online presence in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The term of the Marketing Agreement will be for six (6) months, commencing on June 11th, 2025, and ending on December 11th, 2025. As consideration for the provision of its services under the Marketing Agreement, Departures Capital will be entitled to a cash payment of up to $30,000.00 CAD. Hyper Bit will not grant any stock options or issue any other securities in connection with the Marketing Agreement. Departures Capital is a company existing under the laws of the province of British Columbia (email: contact@departurescapital.com, phone number: 519-590-6985; Address: #1500-409 Granville St Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1T2). Departures Capital is an arm's length service provider to the Company. Aaron Missere is Departures Capital's principal.

Loan Agreement

The Company has entered into a 90-day unsecured demand loan agreement with 3 arms-length parties for total loan of $220,000.00 CAD. The loan is subject to a loan fee of 15% and bears interest at 10% per annum. The parties at their sole discretion may convert the loan into the Company's next private placement including the loan fee and any unpaid interest.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates at Hyperbit.ca and follow us across our social media channels: X.com, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTC Pink: HYPAF) and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Dallas La Porta"

Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255447

SOURCE: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.