Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EVVM | ISIN: CA76658Q2062 | Ticker-Symbol: T50
Frankfurt
31.05.24 | 14:04
1,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHT SEASON INVESTMENTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHT SEASON INVESTMENTS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.06.2025 01:02 Uhr
535 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Right Season Investments: Right Season Announces Appointment of Dr. Kristian Thorlund as Chief Executive Officer and Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Right Season Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT), ("Right Season" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kristian Thorlund, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company and a member of the board of directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Thorlund brings over two decades of expertise in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). A seasoned entrepreneur, he has been instrumental in founding several Canadian-based health technology companies, contributing to two successful multi-million-dollar private exits and two initial public offerings (IPOs).

In addition to his entrepreneurial achievements, Dr. Thorlund serves as a part-time professor at McMaster University in Ontario and was formerly a visiting professor at Stanford University in California. He has published over 200 scientific articles in leading medical and data science journals and was previously ranked among the top 1% of most-cited researchers globally1 over the past decade. Dr. Thorlund also currently serves on the board of directors for Redwood AI and COA-AI, two AI software companies he co-founded.

"I am honoured to join Right Season at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. With innovation in data science, AI, and technology shaping the future, I believe Right Season is uniquely positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities. I look forward to working closely with the Board and the entire team to drive long-term value for our shareholders and to build on the strong foundation that has been established," stated Dr. Thorlund, CEO of Right Season.

The Company also announces that Tyler Lewis, who has served as CEO and a director of Right Season, will remain with the Company as a director. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Lewis for his leadership and contributions as CEO and looks forward to his continued involvement and guidance as the Company enters this next phase of growth.

1 https://redwoodai.com/kristian-thorlund

About Right Season Investments Corp.

Right Season Investments Corp. is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Right Season invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO
Tel: 1 833 383 9900
Email: investor@rightseasoninvestmentscorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking information". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Right Seasons Investments



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/right-season-announces-appointment-of-dr.-kristian-thorlund-as-chief-1036161

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.