Right Season Investments: Right Season Announces Appointment of Dr. Kristian Thorlund as Chief Executive Officer and Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Right Season Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT), ("Right Season" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kristian Thorlund, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company and a member of the board of directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Thorlund brings over two decades of expertise in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). A seasoned entrepreneur, he has been instrumental in founding several Canadian-based health technology companies, contributing to two successful multi-million-dollar private exits and two initial public offerings (IPOs).

In addition to his entrepreneurial achievements, Dr. Thorlund serves as a part-time professor at McMaster University in Ontario and was formerly a visiting professor at Stanford University in California. He has published over 200 scientific articles in leading medical and data science journals and was previously ranked among the top 1% of most-cited researchers globally1 over the past decade. Dr. Thorlund also currently serves on the board of directors for Redwood AI and COA-AI, two AI software companies he co-founded.

"I am honoured to join Right Season at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. With innovation in data science, AI, and technology shaping the future, I believe Right Season is uniquely positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities. I look forward to working closely with the Board and the entire team to drive long-term value for our shareholders and to build on the strong foundation that has been established," stated Dr. Thorlund, CEO of Right Season.

The Company also announces that Tyler Lewis, who has served as CEO and a director of Right Season, will remain with the Company as a director. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Lewis for his leadership and contributions as CEO and looks forward to his continued involvement and guidance as the Company enters this next phase of growth.

About Right Season Investments Corp.

Right Season Investments Corp. is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Right Season invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

