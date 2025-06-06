Anzeige
Freitag, 06.06.2025
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Tradegate
05.06.25 | 16:23
23,360 Euro
+0,26 % +0,060
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,34023,40009:27
23,36023,38009:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2025 08:58 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ISS World Services A/S: ISS signs new contract with global professional services company in India

ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility services company, has expanded its international partnership with a global professional services company through a new contract in India. The contract has an annual value of DKK 100 million.

Copenhagen, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS already works with this customer across multiple countries in Europe, and with this new partnership in India, ISS will deliver integrated facilities services, including technical support and workplace experiences. The contract is expected to start in July 2025 and will have a duration of five years.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS says:

"We are thrilled to expand this significant partnership - within one of our strategically prioritised global industry segments - into an important market like India while also introducing additional services through this new contract. We look forward to supporting our customer's ambition to become more agile, efficient, and sustainable while enhancing workplace experiences."


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
