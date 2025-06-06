Mining giant Fortescue has secured approval from the Western Australian government for a 644 MW solar farm that will help power its operations in the state's Pilbara region. From pv magazine Australia Fortescue's planned 644 MW Turner River Solar Hub has been cleared by Western Australia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) but could still go through a review under the federal government's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act. The Turner River Solar Hub, proposed for a 1,400-hectare site about 120 kilometres south of Port Hedland, comprises a 644 MW solar plant ...

