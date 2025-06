2025-06-06T06:33:27Z Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Ended on: 2025-06-06T06:32:50Z Ongoing: False Issuer: Spotr Group AB, LEI: 549300GO1WGVLLTB6M77 Instrument: SPOTR SE0025166416 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified