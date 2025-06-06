

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Friday reported loss before tax of RMB 13.28 million for the first quarter, significantly lower than RMB 121.37 million loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by increase in revenue as well as lower expenses.



Loss from operations decreased to RMB 15.18 million from RMB 125.83 million loss last year.



Net loss was RMB13.5 million or RMB 0.13 per share, down from RMB121.55 million or RMB 1.19 per share loss a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter grew 5.9% to RMB133.08 million or $18.34 million from RMB125.62 million in the previous year.



