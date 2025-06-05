Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 22:06 Uhr
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that on June 1, 2025 the Company granted inducement awards to purchase up to 119,700 shares of common stock to eight new employees under the Company's 2023 Inducement Plan. The stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee's continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates.

About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827


