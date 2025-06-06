Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation announcement
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
Commerzbank AG EUR750mil 5NC4 SNP & EUR750mil 9NC8 SNP
Post Stabilisation Notice
June 06, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 5NC4
EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 9NC8
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000CZ45ZU8
DE000CZ45ZV6
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 750,000,000
€ 750,000,000
Description:
3.125% SNP 5NC4 due 06 June 2030
3.750% SNP 9NC8 due 06 June 2034
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
ABN AMRO
BMO Capital Markets
Danske Bank
Erste Group AG
Natixis
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.