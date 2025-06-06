Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

Commerzbank AG EUR750mil 5NC4 SNP & EUR750mil 9NC8 SNP

Post Stabilisation Notice

June 06, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 5NC4

EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 9NC8

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000CZ45ZU8 DE000CZ45ZV6 Aggregate nominal amount: € 750,000,000 € 750,000,000 Description: 3.125% SNP 5NC4 due 06 June 2030 3.750% SNP 9NC8 due 06 June 2034 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG ABN AMRO BMO Capital Markets Danske Bank Erste Group AG Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.