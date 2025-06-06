The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

The Diverse Income Trust plc

06thJune 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 05thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

05th June 2025 107.19p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 104.30p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

06thJune 2025