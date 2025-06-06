Anzeige
Freitag, 06.06.2025
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A3CVRX | ISIN: AU0000150351
Frankfurt
06.06.25 | 09:59
0,019 Euro
+2,70 % +0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BESRA GOLD INC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BESRA GOLD INC CDIS 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.06.2025 12:24 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum Metal Recovery Inc. Responds to Besra Gold's ASX Announcement, Initiates Legal Proceedings in Ontario

PENANG, Malaysia, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metal Recovery Inc. (QMRI), the largest shareholder of Besra Gold Inc. (Besra), has issued a formal response to Besra's 22 May 2025 ASX announcement titled "Market Update: Clarification of Quantum Presentation" and its accompanying Management Information Circular. QMRI disagrees entirely with the contents of both documents, describing them as partisan, inflammatory, and, in some instances, potentially defamatory.

On 15 May 2025, QMRI initiated legal proceedings in the Superior Court of Justice (Ontario), seeking relief related to its ongoing effort to replace Besra's incumbent board. The Notice of Application is publicly filed and available here. QMRI intends to pursue this effort either through the scheduled shareholders' meeting or by court order.

As part of its continued commitment to shareholder interests, QMRI has nominated three independent directors with extensive mining industry experience:

  • Mr. David Izzard, a Certified Practicing Accountant and experienced board director with strong commercial, strategic, and financial management background in listed companies.
  • Dr. Matthew Greentree, a mining executive and geologist with over 25 years in exploration and development, formerly Managing Director and CEO of Ausgold Limited.
  • Dr. William John Blake, a qualified Mining Engineer and former CEO with over 35 years of international experience in mining operations across Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

Contrary to the Management Circular, QMRI's nominees to the board of Besra are at arm's length to QMRI and Dato Lim and were independently selected by an executive recruitment agency for their industry experience and specialised knowledge in international mining projects, including gold projects.

Despite Besra's recent interim board appointments, QMRI expresses concern that meaningful progress on the Bau Gold Project has stalled. It believes its proposed nominees will bring transparency, expertise, and effective oversight to realign the company with its contractual obligations and shareholder expectations.

To view the full statement and supporting details, including the legal filing, please click here.

Media Contact: Corporate Communications Department
Quantum Metals Recovery Inc.
qmri.press@gmail.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantum-metal-recovery-inc-responds-to-besra-golds-asx-announcement-initiates-legal-proceedings-in-ontario-302475239.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
