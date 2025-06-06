

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Arvinas (ARVN) announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA with its partner Pfizer (PFE), for vepdegestrant for the treatment of patients with ER+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy. The submission is based on results from VERITAC-2, a global, randomized Phase 3 trial evaluating vepdegestrant versus fulvestrant.



Vepdegestrant is being jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer and was granted fast track designation as a monotherapy by the FDA.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News