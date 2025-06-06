The "United Kingdom Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current data center capacity in the UK is around 1.7 GW, with more than 10 million sq. ft. of built space. London leads the upcoming data center market in the UK with over 60% of the total power capacity.
VIRTUS Data Centres is the top operator in the UK, followed by Equinix and Digital Realty. Big upcoming projects include QTS, Digital Reef, and Humber Tech Park. The upcoming capacity is expected to reach 4 GW across 21.5 million sq. ft., which is more than double the existing capacity. There is growing demand from cloud and tech companies, especially in London, Manchester, and Birmingham.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the UK data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 231 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 48 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Bristol, Buckinghamshire, Cambridge, Chertsey, Cheshire, Corsham, Derbyshire, Dorset, Dunkirk, Essex, Farnborough, Gloucestershire, Greater London, Greater Manchester, Hampshire, Harlow, Hayes, Hertfordshire, Iver Heath, Kent, Killingholme, Leicestershire, London, Manchester, Merseyside, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Scotland, Slough, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Tyne Wear, Wales, Warwickshire, West Midlands, West Sussex, West Yorkshire, Wiltshire.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Existing Data Centers (231 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (48 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this United Kingdom Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- AIMES
- ANS Group (UKFast)
- AQL Data Center
- ASK4
- Access Managed Services (OOSHA)
- Ada Infrastructure
- Aptum
- Ark Data Centres
- Arrow Business Communications
- Asanti (Daisy Group)
- AtlasEdge
- CCS Leeds
- Caineal
- CapitaLand
- Castleforge and Galaxy DC
- Catella (Trinity DC)
- Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)
- Centrilogic
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- Clearstream Technology
- Cloud Innovation Limited
- CloudHQ
- Cogent Communications
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Corscale
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- DATANET.CO.UK
- DC01UK
- DDCL Tutis Point
- DLD (Salford) Ltd
- Daisy Corporate Services
- DataBank
- DataVita
- Datacentreplus
- Datum
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- Digital Space
- EID LLP
- Echelon Data Centers
- EdgeCore
- Elasticity Limited
- Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Data Systems
- GTP 3 Data Center
- GTT Communications
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- Green Mountain
- Gridjet Data Centres
- Humber Tech Park
- IOMART
- IP House
- ITPS
- Indectron
- Intercity Technology
- Ionos (Fasthosts)
- Iron Mountain
- Itility
- J Mould
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- Kwere II
- LDeX
- Lasercharm
- Latos Data Center
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Link Park Heathrow
- Lumen Technologies
- Lunar Digital
- MigSolv
- NSCALE
- NTT DATA
- Netwise Hosting
- Node4
- Norwich Research Park
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- PATRIZIA
- Pulsant
- Pure Data Center
- QTS
- QuickHost
- Rackspace Technology
- Redcentric
- Redwire DC
- SUB1
- Safe Hosts Internet
- Safenames Data Centre
- Segro
- ServerChoice
- ServerHouse
- Serverfarm
- Service Express (Blue Chip)
- SilverEdge DC
- Six Degrees
- Stellium Datacenters
- THG Hosting
- Telehouse
- Telstra
- The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)
- Thrive
- Tritax Big Box
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne Global
- WRN Broadcast
- Wildcard Networks
- Wilton International
- Wycombe Film Studios
- Yondr
- Yondr Access Managed Services (OOSHA)
- brightsolid
- nLighten
