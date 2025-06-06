WK Kellogg Company: WK Kellogg Co Joins Gleaners Community Food Bank and Kroger To Help Fight Childhood Hunger in Southeastern Michigan

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / At WK Kellogg Co, we are committed to supporting kids and our communities - starting with making sure every child has access to the food they need to grow and be healthy, especially during the summer months when school meals are no longer available. That's why we are proud to team up with Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan and Kroger for the annual Children's Hospital of Michigan Cereal Drive.

For the past 15 years, the Children's Hospital of Michigan Professional Nurse Council at the Detroit Medical Center has led this important community initiative in partnership with Gleaners, helping ensure children have a consistent daily meal while school is out. Since its start in 2010, the drive has provided more than 14.5 million servings of cereal to families in need. To recognize this milestone year, the goal for 2025 is to raise an ambitious 1.5 million servings.

WK Kellogg Co is proud to be part of this community-driven effort. Over the past three years, we have donated nearly 70,000 pounds of cereal, and we are excited to keep the momentum going.

"At WK Kellogg Co, our Feeding Happiness sustainable business strategy is about more than just food - it's about helping children and families lead healthier, happier lives," said Susan Davison, Head of Communications and Philanthropy at WK Kellogg Co. "We're proud to stand with Gleaners, Kroger and the Children's Hospital of Michigan in this long-standing effort to fight hunger and support communities across Michigan."

This week, WK Kellogg Co participated in the Cereal Drive Fill a Bus event at the Kroger in Royal Oak, Michigan, where Tony the Tiger® greeted community members as they donated cereal in an effort to fill the bus- a spirited and visible symbol of community generosity.

"Once school is out for summer, kids in metro Detroit facing food insecurity might not know where their next meal is coming from," said Angela Halverson, Director of Community Giving at Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. "The goal of the Cereal Drive is to ensure that kids have access to a consistent daily meal over the summer break, and Gleaners certainly couldn't do it alone! We are so grateful for the tremendous partnerships with the Children's Hospital of Michigan, the Kroger Company of Michigan, WK Kellogg Co and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, among others. The Cereal Drive really does mean hope for so many kids and families over the summer."

All cereal collected will be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, who will distribute it to children and families across the region throughout the summer.

To learn more about how you can participate, visit https://www.childrensdmc.org/about/cereal-drive.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from WK Kellogg Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: WK Kellogg Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wk-kellogg-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: WK Kellogg Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wk-kellogg-co-joins-gleaners-community-food-bank-and-kroger-to-help-fi-1036322