

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - British Columbia Investment Management Corporation agreed to acquire a minority stake in Pinnacle Towers, an Asia-based digital infrastructure platform with a focus on the Philippines, from KKR, which will remain the majority shareholder.



The transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025.



Founded in 2020, Pinnacle Towers was established to meet the surging demand for reliable connectivity and high-quality telecommunications infrastructure in the Philippines. Within just five years, the company has grown exponentially, becoming the nation's largest independent tower provider with approximately 7,000 towers.



