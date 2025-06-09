Guardian Metal Resources PLC: Guardian Metal Joins Critical Minerals Forum

Membership Provides Access to Government Stakeholders, Industry Leaders, and Capital Markets Through DARPA-Sponsored Initiative

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company') (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce its membership to the Critical Minerals Forum (CMF). This strategic partnership positions Guardian Metal at the centre of critical minerals supply chain development and reinforces the Company's commitment to re-establishing domestic tungsten production in the United States.

The Critical Minerals Forum facilitates collaboration between leading companies across the minerals supply chain, investors and government institutions to increase reliable production of critical minerals. The Forum operates in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Open Price Exploration for National Security (OPEN) initiative, providing members with unique access to government stakeholders, industry intelligence, and capital market opportunities.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"Joining the Critical Minerals Forum represents a significant opportunity in our mission to re-establish domestic tungsten production. This membership provides Guardian Metal with direct access to the policymakers, industry leaders, and investors who are driving America's critical minerals strategy. As we advance development at our co-flagship Pilot Mountain and Tempiute tungsten projects, our CMF membership will help us navigate government partnerships, supply chain relationships, and capital allocation that are essential for bringing domestic tungsten production online in the U.S.A."

"The Forum's partnership with DARPA's OPEN initiative is particularly valuable as it provides credible market intelligence and forecasting capabilities that will inform our strategic decisions. We look forward to contributing our Nevada operations expertise to the Forum's collective knowledge base while accessing the resources and relationships needed to accelerate our development timelines."

Strategic Benefits of the CMF:

Government Access: direct engagement with federal agencies and policy makers shaping critical minerals strategy, including participation in policy scenario planning and regulatory discussions;

Industry Intelligence: access to preeminent data analytics and forecasting models developed through the DARPA-sponsored OPEN initiative, providing deal-relevant market intelligence across multiple policy scenarios;

Capital Market Opportunities: participation in the Forum's investment clearinghouse, connecting Guardian Metal with investors specifically focused on U.S. critical minerals supply chain development.

Supply Chain Integration: collaboration with leading companies across the minerals value chain to identify partnership opportunities and optimise domestic production networks.

About the Critical Minerals Forum

The Critical Minerals Forum facilitates the collaboration needed for increased and reliable production of critical minerals by convening leading companies across the minerals supply chain, investors and government institutions. The Forum has two primary objectives: developing actionable cost, price, supply, and demand projections with geographic granularity through partnership with DARPA's OPEN initiative; and providing a clearinghouse for expanded critical minerals supply chain projects, where market participants can share investment opportunities and financing requirements.

About Guardian Metal

Guardian Metal is a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in the USA. The Company's main objective is to lead the re-establishment of domestic mined tungsten production in the United States. Guardian Metal's co-flagship assets include the Pilot Mountain and Tempiute tungsten projects, along with the Garfield and Golconda precious and base-metals projects, all located in Nevada's prolific mining districts. Drilling results from the Company's projects highlight Nevada's mineral potential and underscore the state's strategic importance in securing a stable and cost-effective supply of critical and precious metals for the USA.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 Shard Capital Partners LLP Lead Broker Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guardian-metal-joins-critical-minerals-forum-1036753