Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 06 June 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 06 June 2025 772.84 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 759.54 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

09 June 2025