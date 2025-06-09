Instalco AB: Robin Boheman leaves his role as CEO of Instalco AB

After eleven years in the company's management team and four years as CEO, Robin Boheman will leave his role as President & CEO of Instalco. Robin Boheman remains in his role until 31 July 2025, after which Instalco's Chairman of the Board, founder and former CEO Per Sjöstrand will take over as interim CEO until a new permanent President & CEO has been appointed. In connection to Per Sjöstrand taking office as interim CEO, the Board has appointed current Board Member Johnny Alvarsson as Chairman of the Board. The work to recruit a permanent CEO will start immediately.

"During Robin Boheman's leadership, Instalco has confirmed its position as one of the leading installation groups in northern Europe. Robin has further developed the industrial and technical consulting offering as well as launched the automation business and established Instalco in Germany. I appreciate Robin's dedicated work with this and I am of the opinion that it has laid a strong foundation for the future. The company now enters a new exciting phase with energy and confidence for the future and a strong focus on profitability and development work with a new leadership. I have high expectations for the development of the company," says Per Sjöstrand, Chairman of the Board Instalco.

"I am happy and proud to have been part of founding, developing and leading Instalco during these eleven years in various management roles. Together with all the fantastic employees, I have had the privilege of being involved in developing the company from 570 million SEK in net sales to 14 billion. It has been an incredible journey, and I am proud of everything we have achieved together. Now I hope that the company and its employees can return to the profitability that has defined us, after the very challenging market conditions of recent years. I will miss my colleagues and friends at Instalco, but at the same time I look forward to taking on new challenges in the future," says Robin Boheman.

Robin Boheman will during a period remain available for the company in an advisory role.



For further information:

Per Sjöstrand

Fredrik Trahn, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46-70-913 67 96, fredrik.trahn@instalco.se

Mathilda Eriksson, Head of IR, +46 70 972 34 29, mathilda.eriksson@instalco.se

