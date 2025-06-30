Anzeige
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A3DDPQ | ISIN: SE0017483506 | Ticker-Symbol: 4IIA
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 07:30
2,188 Euro
-2,23 % -0,050
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 10:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Instalco AB: Instalco signs new SEK 3.4 billion credit agreement with existing banking consortium

Instalco has signed a new credit facility agreement totalling SEK 3.4 billion with the same banking consortium that supports the company's current facility: Danske Bank A/S, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, and AB Svensk Exportkredit. The new agreement, signed in June 2025, replaces the existing one.

The agreement consists of a term loan and a revolving credit facility, both with a two-year term and an option to extend for up to an additional two years.

"This agreement ensures that Instalco retains the financial capacity to operate and develop the business over the long term which gives us a stable foundation as we look ahead," says Robin Boheman, CEO of Instalco.

"It is a strength to be able to build on the established collaboration with our banking consortium. We have had a very constructive dialogue and are proud to continue our partnership with our long-term financial partners," says Christina Kassberg, CFO of Instalco.

For more information, please contact:
Christina Kassberg, CFO, christina.kassberg@instalco.se
Mathilda Eriksson, Head of IR, mathilda.eriksson@instalco.se +46 (0) 70-972 34 29

Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in Northern Europe for electrical, heating & plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions and technical consulting. We offer system design, installation and service & maintenance of buildings and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The business is run through our 150+ subsidiaries, with support from a small, central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se

