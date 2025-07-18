Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DDPQ | ISIN: SE0017483506 | Ticker-Symbol: 4IIA
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 09:17
2,450 Euro
+8,02 % +0,182
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INSTALCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INSTALCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2882,31211:50
2,2802,30611:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 07:30 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Instalco AB: Interim report January - June 2025

Gradual progress in a cautiously improving market

April - June 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 3.9 percent and amounted to SEK 3,512 (3,656) million. The organic change, adjusted for currency effects, amounted to -2.8 (-6.4) percent.
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 225 (265) million, corresponding to an EBITA margin of 6.4 (7.2) percent.
  • EBITA not including items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 236 million, which corresponds to an EBITA margin of 6.7 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 192 (224) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 202 (158) million.
  • Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.42 (0.47) and after dilution were SEK 0.42 (0.47).

January - June 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 1.9 percent and amounted to SEK 6,805 (6,938) million. The organic change, adjusted for currency effects, amounted to -1.3 (-7.0) percent.
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 348 (495) million, corresponding to an EBITA margin of 5.1 (7.1) percent.
  • EBITA not including items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 423 million, which corresponds to an EBITA margin of 6.2 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 280 (414) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 426 (356) million.
  • Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.57 (0.84) and after dilution were SEK 0.57 (0.84).
  • One acquisition was made during the period, which, on an annual basis, contributes an estimated total sales of SEK 55 million.

Comments from CEO Robin Boheman:

The development in the second quarter indicates that we are gradually moving in the right direction. The market remains challenging, but we are seeing cautious signs of a turnaround, with metropolitan areas in particular beginning to regain momentum. However, the recovery is taking place from low levels and varies significantly between regions.

Despite continued price pressure, we are seeing more projects in the market, allowing for increased selectivity in the tendering process in line with our clear focus on margin over volume. Against this backdrop, it is particularly encouraging that our order backlog continues to grow. This reflects both our competitiveness and the strong demand for installation expertise.

At the same time, the challenging market conditions we have faced for some time are still visible in our results for the second quarter. We are not satisfied with the margin level, even though it is improving sequentially. We continue to focus on increasing efficiency through continuous improvements and cost control, strengthening profitability, and developing our service offering, particularly in a market where new construction remains subdued.

Strong cash flow and new credit agreement

Operating cash flow was strong this quarter, with cash conversion well above our long-term objective. It stems from our clear focus on working capital, project governance and payment terms. A slight sequential increase in the leverage ratio has also occurred, consistent with our expectations Furthermore, we entered into a new credit agreement with our existing banking consortium during the quarter. It ensures continued financial capacity to operate and grow the business long-term, providing a stable and secure foundation for our efforts.

Growth in Germany

Our German platform, Fabri, is making solid progress. The company made another three acquisitions during the quarter and strengthened its market position. It currently consists of 17 companies. We continue to advance the collaboration focused on knowledge exchange and structural capital - and we see significant long-term potential - both for Fabri's development and for our goal of building a strong platform beyond the Nordic region.

Certified environmental efforts in Norway

Environmental efforts are a natural and important component of Instalco's business. We have set ambitious targets to reduce both our own climate footprint and that of our customers - operating in accordance with the majority of our industry's certification systems. I am proud to report that we obtained Eco-Lighthouse (ELH) certification in Norway during the quarter. It is Norway's most widely used environmental management system and serves as confirmation that we meet the required high environmental standards. The Eco-Lighthouse scheme also serves as a tool for helping businesses systematically improve their sustainability performance and achieve continuous improvement.

Passing the baton

We announced during the quarter that I will be leaving my role as CEO as of 31 July. It marks the end of an eleven-year journey during which I've had the privilege of helping to found, lead, and shape Instalco into the company it is today. It has been a great honour to contribute from the company's inception to its evolution into a Nordic group with SEK 14 billion in annual sales.

Although the past few years have been challenging for the entire industry, we have made significant progress in building a stronger, more resilient Instalco.

We've expanded our offering, grown our service, industrial and technical consulting operations, launched automation, and laid the foundation for growth beyond the Nordic region. I am proud of how we, as a cohesive Group, have taken responsibility, stood together, and continued to grow as a team.

As of August, Per Sjöstrand will take over as the interim CEO. He knows the company well, having been instrumental in shaping it since its inception. This will help ensure a smooth transition at a time when continuity is essential.

Signs of recovery boost confidence for the future

Although times remain challenging, we have noticed signs of recovery in the market, albeit from low levels and with conditions varying widely by location. That said, we see a number of strengths that position us well for long-term resilience: growing demand for technical installations, increased defence industry investment across the Nordics, rising requirements for energy efficiency improvements, and a decentralised model that drives commitment and profitability.

Instalco will keep doing what Instalco does best - building strong companies and teams in close collaboration with our customers.

Presentation of the report
The report will be presented in a telephone conference/audiocast today, 18 July 09:30 CET via
https://instalco.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

To participate by phone, register via
https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50051817

For further information:
Robin Boheman, CEO
Christina Kassberg, CFO, christina.kassberg@instalco.se
Mathilda Eriksson, Head of IR, mathilda.eriksson@instalco.se +46 (0)70-972 34 29

This information is information that Instalco is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:30 CEST.

Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in Northern Europe for electrical, heating & plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions and technical consulting. We offer system design, installation and service & maintenance of buildings and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The business is run through our 150+ subsidiaries, with support from a small, central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.