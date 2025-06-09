Netcracker's Strong Partnerships Take the Spotlight During Stage Talks With Odido, Telenet, TELUS and Virgin Media O2 on Modernizing IT Systems to Gain Agility and Efficiency

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will showcase its unrivaled approach to providing versatile AI-driven solutions for communications service providers during DTW Ignite from June 17-19 in Copenhagen.

Netcracker's President, Sylvain Seignour, will participate in a keynote stage presentation with key strategic customers to discuss the critical step of selecting the right partner to gain the most value from cloud, AI and business transformation initiatives. Other panels featuring Netcracker and its customers will focus on the benefits of flexible systems and the role of automation in improving efficiency and adapting to changing needs.

Driving Customer-Centric Services With Composable IT and Digital BSS

Tuesday, June 17

12:30 p.m. CET

Speakers:

Sami Chabbah, VP Commercial Platforms, Telenet

Adrian Kempton, VP Architecture, TELUS

Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker

Digital Transformation as the Catalyst for Exceptional Customer Experiences

Tuesday, June 17

4 p.m. CET

Speakers:

Bas Touw, Head of IT Product Mass Market, Odido

Neill Whitworth, Director Commercial Customer Enablement Operations, UK, Virgin Media O2

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

Choosing the Right Partner for Automation and Service Velocity

Wednesday, June 18

11:15 a.m. CET

Speakers:

Hesham Fahmy, CIO, TELUS

Robert Purdy, CIO, Odido

Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker

Netcracker is a Diamond sponsor of the event and will exhibit at Stand 314, where it will demonstrate its leadership in implementing AI and automation to transform operators' IT infrastructure and help them deliver an exceptional experience for their customers.

Netcracker is also participating in a pioneering Moonshot Catalyst project, "Monetizing Federated Connectivity for Automotive OEMs," with NTT Data, Vodafone, Toyota and other automotive industry players. This collaboration addresses the challenge of integrating advanced connectivity for automobiles and how using standardized APIs and a robust edge infrastructure can help enable seamless data exchange.

