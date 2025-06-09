Acer Reports May Revenues at NT$19.17 Billion, Up 3.1% Month-on-month

TAIPEI, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for May at NT$19.17 billion with 3.1% growth month-on-month. Consolidated revenues for year-to-May reached NT$99.18 billion with 1.4% growth YoY, while Chromebook revenues grew 24.4%.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers [1] and displays contributed 31.5% of the group's total revenues in May and 31.8% year-to-May.

At Computex 2025 that just concluded at the end of May, Acer's range of innovations including AI PCs, displays, gaming, connectivity, and smart wearables portfolio were well received. Appliance servers, medical and smart solutions from its subsidiaries were also notably mentioned.

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer