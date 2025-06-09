Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive gypsum offtake supply agreement with a large vertically-integrated gypsum producer and Canadian wallboard manufacturer ("Gypsum Offtaker") which is valued at approximately US$58 million.

Highlights of the Gypsum Offtake

Large vertically integrated Gypsum producer and Canadian Wallboard manufacturer who is an arm's length private subsidiary of a publicly listed global leader.

The Gypsum Offtaker has agreed to make an advance payment of US$250,000 for a 5-year exclusivity on Gypsum produced at the Scotia Mine. The advance payment is unsecured and non-refundable should the Scotia Mine not commence production before December 31, 2026.

The Offtake Agreement only represents half the total mineral reserve of Gypsum and is based on projected volumes over a 10-year period.

The Scotia Mine has 5.1 million tonnes of Gypsum as a defined NI 43-101 Mineral Reserve, comprised of Proven Mineral Reserves of 1,530,000 tonnes with a Gypsum grade of 92.8 percent and Probable Mineral Reserves of 3,650,000 tonnes with a Gypsum grade of 91.4 percent, as disclosed in the 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study of November 16, 2021 ("PFS").

The PFS indicated an expected Gypsum revenue of US$43.9M based on 2021 prices of US$8.60/t for Gypsum.

The Company has been moving forward to create cash flow streams from minerals beyond the original Zinc and Lead mineral resources; all of this points to the robustness of the cash flows at the Scotia Mine.

"We are very pleased to secure the third revenue stream opportunity for our Scotia Mine, which is in addition to the forecast zinc and lead revenue streams. With the execution of the new Gypsum offtake agreement, the Scotia Mine secures market rate payments for at least 2.5 million tonnes of Gypsum." said, Mr. Mark Haywood, President & CEO.

Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral composed of calcium sulfate dihydrate (CaS042H2O), and is an evaporite mineral most commonly found in layered sedimentary deposits in association with halite, anhydrite, sulfur, calcite, and dolomite. Gypsum's main uses include the manufacture of wallboard (crude Gypsum), drywall cement, plaster of Paris, soil conditioning, and as a hardening retardant in Portland cement. Gypsum is also used in fertilizer, sidewalk chalk, and in many other specialty products. The average price for crude gypsum in 2024 was US$13.00/tonne (Source: Statistica.com average price of crude gypsum in the United States), and is expected to increase due to increasing demand for gypsum products in North America.

Gypsum and Anhydrite have been produced for exportation in Nova Scotia for over 200 years. Nova Scotia is the world's most productive gypsum mining area, and is known for the quality and size of its Gypsum deposits, as well as access to economical ocean cargo transport. Nova Scotia's gypsum resources are second to none in North America in terms of quantity and quality. Annual production, at its peak in 2005, amounted to about 9.6 million tonnes, accounting for more than 90% of Canada's total gypsum output. In that year, Canada ranked fourth (by weight) among gypsum-producing nations of the world. (Source: Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables - Geoscience and Mines Branch).

Gypsum Offtake Terms

The Gypsum Offtake Agreement was signed on June 3, 2025 and provides for the sale of 50% of Gypsum and 50% off-spec Gypsum (and Anhydrite) expected to be permitted and produced at the Scotia Mine, for an initial contract period of 5 years. The Gypsum Offtaker will make an advance payment of US$250,000 for a 5-year exclusivity on Gypsum produced at the Scotia Mine. The advance payment is unsecured and non-refundable should the Scotia Mine not commence production before December 31, 2026. There are no penalties if commercialization is not achieved. The Offtake Agreement includes industry standard payment terms, delivery, quality, warranties, penalty charges and remedies. Either party may terminate the agreement. The Gypsum Offtaker will pay Gypsum delivered FOB trucks at the Scotia Mine on a take-or-pay contract basis. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Gypsum Offtake Agreement.

Either party pay terminate the Gypsum Offtake Agreement upon the occurrence of uncured breaches of material provisions of the agreement by the other party which remain uncured after 30 days written notice, upon the occurrence of force majeur events preventing performance by the non-terminating party which persist for longer than two months, if commercial production has not commenced by December 31, 2026, or immediately upon the insolvency of the other party. The Gypsum Offtaker may also terminate if there are defects or shortages in product which are not remedied within 14 days of written notice to the Company.

The Company is still in the exploration and evaluation stage, has not generated any revenues from operations, and the ability of the Company to carry out its objectives depends, among other things, on its ability to raise additional financing. Generating proceeds from the sale of gypsum under the Gypsum Offtake Agreement is subject to the commencement of production at the Scotia Mine, which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors" in EDM's management's discussion and analysis of the Company's annual financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2024.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Mark Haywood, B. Eng. (Mining Engineering) Hons, LLB of Scotia Mine Limited and EDM Resources Inc., and a Qualified Person as defined under NI43-101, has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

