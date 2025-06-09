Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
München
09.06.25 | 08:14
0,033 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.06.2025 15:24 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SciBase Initiates Self-Pay Model in the US to Make Nevisense Test More Accessible to Patients

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, today announced the launch of the Nevisense Self-Pay Program in the US, a new initiative designed to improve patient access to the Nevisense test outside of traditional insurance coverage. The program is being implemented at dermatology practices enrolled in the self-pay solution and addresses increasing demand for the Nevisense test directly from patients and dermatologists. SciBase has enrolled several practices located throughout the US and plans to further expand the program to meet clinician and patient needs.

Driven by evolving standards of care and a growing clinical emphasis on early detection, dermatologists have shown a strong interest in making Nevisense available to patients irrespective of payer status. The new Self-Pay Program empowers clinicians to incorporate Nevisense into their diagnostic workflow sooner - ensuring that patients at risk for melanoma are not left waiting due to insurance limitations.

"We continue to work diligently to expand payer coverage and reimbursement, but we also recognize the urgent need for early detection," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "The Self-Pay Program is a critical step in making Nevisense more widely available to clinicians and patients who value early, accurate melanoma detection at the point of care."

As melanoma rates continue to rise globally, the importance of early diagnosis has never been greater. Nevisense offers a point-of-care solution that enhances clinical decision-making and supports earlier detection - ultimately improving outcomes and reducing the long-term burden on healthcare systems.

With the introduction of the Self-Pay Program, SciBase is reinforcing its commitment to innovation, access, and sustainable healthcare. The initiative enables more patients to benefit from Nevisense while helping clinicians deliver exceptional care through early melanoma detection.

For additional information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-initiates-self-pay-model-in-the-us-to-make-nevisense-test-more-accessible-to-patients,c4160680

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4160680/3492666.pdf

US cashpay v1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-initiates-self-pay-model-in-the-us-to-make-nevisense-test-more-accessible-to-patients-302476463.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.