Nomination Committee appointed for SciBase Holding's Annual General Meeting in 2026

The following people have been appointed as members of SciBase Holding's nominating committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2026:

Anders Bladh (Ribbskottet AB),

Derek Maetzold (Castle Biosciences Inc)

Maria Anderkvist (Coeli Wealth Management),

Jesper Høiland (Chairman of the Board).

The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company nominating committee which were determined at the Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding on June 17, 2025.



The Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) will be held on May 19, 2026 in Stockholm.



Shareholders who wish to have an item considered by the nominating committee can do this in writing to SciBase Holding AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 3337, 103 67 Stockholm or by e-mail to info@scibase.com Att: Chairman of the Board (who is the convenor of the nominating committee).

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered at the Annual General Meeting can submit a request to the Board to this effect. Such a request for an item to be considered is to be sent to SciBase Holding AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 3337, 103 67 Stockholm, and must have been received by the Board no later than seven weeks before the Annual General Meeting, or otherwise in such good time that the matter, where necessary, can be included in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.



Stockholm, October 22, 2025



SciBase Holding AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Høiland, Chairman of the board, phone +45 612 207 30

Michael Colérus, CFO, phone +46 70 341 34 72

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 8 588 68 570, E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

