Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
22.10.25 | 08:12
0,004 Euro
-9,52 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 08:18 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination Committee appointed for SciBase Holding's Annual General Meeting in 2026

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following people have been appointed as members of SciBase Holding's nominating committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2026:

Anders Bladh (Ribbskottet AB),

Derek Maetzold (Castle Biosciences Inc)

Maria Anderkvist (Coeli Wealth Management),

Jesper Høiland (Chairman of the Board).

The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company nominating committee which were determined at the Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding on June 17, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) will be held on May 19, 2026 in Stockholm.

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered by the nominating committee can do this in writing to SciBase Holding AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 3337, 103 67 Stockholm or by e-mail to info@scibase.com Att: Chairman of the Board (who is the convenor of the nominating committee).

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered at the Annual General Meeting can submit a request to the Board to this effect. Such a request for an item to be considered is to be sent to SciBase Holding AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 3337, 103 67 Stockholm, and must have been received by the Board no later than seven weeks before the Annual General Meeting, or otherwise in such good time that the matter, where necessary, can be included in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Stockholm, October 22, 2025

SciBase Holding AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:
Jesper Høiland, Chairman of the board, phone +45 612 207 30

Michael Colérus, CFO, phone +46 70 341 34 72

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 8 588 68 570, E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/nomination-committee-appointed-for-scibase-holding-s-annual-general-meeting-in-2026,c4254028

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4254028/3735884.pdf

PR Nominating Com 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-appointed-for-scibase-holdings-annual-general-meeting-in-2026-302591129.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.