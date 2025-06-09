Wetouch Technology Inc.: WeTouch Pre-Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results: Gross Margin Climbs to 33.6%, Net Income Surges Over 594.6%

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a global leader in touch display solutions, today pre-announced its expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025.

The Company anticipates first quarter revenue of approximately $15.3 million, a modest increase of 2.84% from $14.88 million in the same period last year. Gross profit is expected to reach $5.15 million, representing a 54.2% increase year-over-year, while net income is projected to be approximately $3.89 million, a significant rise of 594.6% from $0.56 million in the prior-year period.

Gross Margin Normalization Highlights Operating Resilience and Strategic Cost Discipline

WeTouch expects a gross margin of 33.6% in the first quarter, up from 22.4% a year earlier. This improvement reflects the Company's disciplined cost management, enhanced procurement strategy, and stable product pricing environment. The margin level aligns with what management views as a normalized and sustainable range, underscoring the Company's operational resilience amid broader supply chain and industry fluctuations.

"We are encouraged by the strong profitability metrics in the first quarter of fiscal 2025," said Zongyi Lian, CEO of WeTouch Technology. "Our ability to enhance gross margin while delivering steady revenue growth is a testament to the strategic measures we've taken to strengthen supply chain efficiency and maintain pricing discipline. We remain focused on delivering long-term value by advancing our core technologies and deepening our presence in both domestic and international markets."

Looking Ahead

WeTouch will continue to focus on technological breakthroughs in key application areas such as industrial control, automotive displays, and intelligent interaction. The Company will deepen its collaboration with internationally renowned brand customers in Europe and Japan, and further advance its global market expansion strategy. WeTouch will also continue to invest in next-generation touch display technologies and product differentiation to strengthen its leadership position in the global touch display industry.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.:

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WeTouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Wetouch's control, which may cause Wetouch's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Wetouch as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Wetouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov . Wetouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

