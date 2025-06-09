Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce upsizing of its previously announced flow-through financing, driven by growing investor interest. The Company will now issue 4,873,146 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares"), up from the originally planned 3,846,154 shares. The FT Shares are priced at $0.13 per share and qualify as "flow-through shares" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The increase brings the total gross proceeds from the financing-including the non-flow-through tranche closed on June 3, 2025-to $1,143,509.

This funding supports Arya's aggressive exploration and growth plans in one of Canada's most prospective mining jurisdictions.

Use of Proceeds

Flow-through proceeds will directly fund exploration work on Arya's Saskatchewan-based mineral projects, including its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project, where the Company holds full permits to commence drilling as announced in its March 19, 2025 news release -see March 19, 2025 News Release .

Non-flow-through proceeds will be allocated to general working capital, supporting ongoing corporate development and strategic initiatives.

Finder's Fees

In accordance with applicable securities laws and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, Arya may pay finder's fees to eligible parties as follows:

7% cash commission on subscription proceeds raised from introduced investors.

Finder warrants equal to 7% of the securities sold to these investors, with terms identical to those of the investor warrants.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on unlocking the value of high-potential gold, silver, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. As a Tier-2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, targeted exploration, and sustainable development.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes "forward looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254930

SOURCE: Arya Resources Ltd.