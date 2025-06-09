Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review May 2025: May net sales 15.5 million euros

9.6.2025 16:00:27 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc

9 June 2025 at 4 pm EET

Inside Information





Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review May 2025: May net sales 15.5 million euros

Inside information: Gofore's net sales were 15.5 (16.8) million euros in May 2025. The 12-month pro forma net sales were 180.5 million euros. The Group employed 1,472 (1,455) people at the end of May.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"The net sales for May, 15.5 million euros, was at the exact same level as in April. There was one less working day in May compared to a year ago.

The best news of the month was the result of our customer experience survey. Gofore's customers remain very satisfied with Gofore's service and the value it provides them. The net promoter score is 62, which is at the same level as last year's all-time high value of 65 measured at the same time.

Sixty percent of customers feel that the service we provide exceeds their expectations. Creating value for the customer is at the core of our new strategy, and we are strongly investing in value creation for current customers, taking good care of new customers, and swiftly resolving any potential issues in customer work. This is our most important competitive factor.

Good news from the sales front in May included framework agreements of the Finnish Environment Institute Syke consortium and the Pirkanmaa wellbeing service county Pirha. Syke tendered a four-year framework agreement for ICT expert services for the Ministry of the Environment's administrative sector, which also involved the Ministry of the Environment and Metsähallitus. Gofore was selected as priority supplier for every area of the tender announced so far apart from the location services area where we are involved as Ubigu's supplier and the largest of which is valued at approximately 10.4 million euros for basic technologies. The total value of the areas won by Gofore is around 25.5 million euros, and 1-4 other suppliers have been selected for each.

The Pirha project is an interesting opening; a project for the implementation of a special healthcare patient information system, where we are a small part of a larger whole for 1-1.5 years. The system is divided functionally into different sections in the same way as ERPs. So far, a technology platform has been built in the project, focusing particularly on the primary healthcare sections in various municipalities in Pirkanmaa, where the new system replaces individual patient information systems. We are involved in the already started phase, which prepares the special healthcare sections and gradually replaces, for example, the Tampere University Hospital's current patient information system.

The outcome of our change negotiations that ended at the beginning of the month was that we will reduce 80 people in administrative and expert roles. The negotiations were held in a good spirit and on an accelerated schedule. The headcount reductions were made in May but will not yet be reflected in the reported May number of employees. We will be able to provide information on the savings, costs as well as headcount and capacity impacts resulting from the change negotiations in the June report in early July.

In June, we are preparing for the upcoming summer holiday season as well as possible, ensuring both well-deserved rest for everyone and the continuity of customer projects and sales."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month

2025 Net sales, MEUR Net sales, last 12 mos

pro forma (LTM) Number of employees

at end of period No. of working days

in Finland Own capacity,

FTE Subcontracting, FTE January 15.6 (16.9) 184.9 1470 (1463) 21 (22) 1387 (1372) 148 (147) February 14.8 (16.3) 183.3 1470 (1461) 20 (21) 1381 (1372) 144 (149) March 16.1 (16.0) 183.4 1469 (1456) 21 (20) 1379 (1371) 150 (160) April 15.5 (17.0) 181.8 1470 (1456) 20 (21) 1388 (1372) 163 (155) May 15.5 (16.8) 180.5 1472 (1455) 20 (21) 1381 (1369) 163 (159)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2025 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We employ nearly 1,500 experts across 18 locations in Finland, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Estonia. With our technology and business expertise, we work for functional, secure and equal services for the digital society and sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals share a pioneering ambition to create a more humane and responsible digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2024, our net sales amounted to EUR 186,2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe. Discover more about us at gofore.com