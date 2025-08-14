Gofore Oyj: Gofore's Huld acquisition gets approval from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority

14.8.2025 18:05:12 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Investor News

Gofore Plc

Investor News

15 August 2025, at 18:05 pm EET



Gofore's Huld acquisition gets approval from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority

Gofore has today, 15 August 2025, received an approving decision from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority regarding the acquisition of the technology and design company Huld. The transaction is expected to be executed on 1 September 2025, provided that all other conditions are met. Gofore will provide further information at the time of execution.

On 4 July 2025, Gofore entered into a purchase agreement for the entire share capital of the Huld Group (RDV Holding Oy). The debt-free price of the share capital is 54.5 million euros. The purchase price is estimated to be approximately 41 million euros, depending on the balance sheet at the time of execution.

Gofore's stock exchange release on the matter on 4 July 2025

https://gofore.com/uutiset/sisapiiritieto-gofore-ostaa-teknologiayritys-huldin-ja-kasvattaa-merkittavasti-asemaansa-alykkaassa-teollisuudessa-ja-turvallisuussektorilla/

Further information:



Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

t. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Contacts

Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

