Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A2H5NP | ISIN: FI4000283130
Gofore Oyj: Gofore's Huld acquisition gets approval from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority

14.8.2025 18:05:12 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Investor News

Gofore Plc
Investor News
15 August 2025, at 18:05 pm EET

Gofore's Huld acquisition gets approval from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority

Gofore has today, 15 August 2025, received an approving decision from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority regarding the acquisition of the technology and design company Huld. The transaction is expected to be executed on 1 September 2025, provided that all other conditions are met. Gofore will provide further information at the time of execution.

On 4 July 2025, Gofore entered into a purchase agreement for the entire share capital of the Huld Group (RDV Holding Oy). The debt-free price of the share capital is 54.5 million euros. The purchase price is estimated to be approximately 41 million euros, depending on the balance sheet at the time of execution.

Gofore's stock exchange release on the matter on 4 July 2025
https://gofore.com/uutiset/sisapiiritieto-gofore-ostaa-teknologiayritys-huldin-ja-kasvattaa-merkittavasti-asemaansa-alykkaassa-teollisuudessa-ja-turvallisuussektorilla/

Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
t. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Contacts

  • Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We employ nearly 1,500 experts across 18 locations in Finland, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Estonia. With our technology and business expertise, we work for functional, secure and equal services for the digital society and sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals share a pioneering ambition to create a more humane and responsible digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2024, our net sales amounted to EUR 186,2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe. Discover more about us at gofore.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
