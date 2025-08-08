Gofore Oyj: Inside information, negative profit warning: Gofore's Q2 adjusted EBITA materially weaker than corresponding period, provides guidance for full year adjusted EBITA

8.8.2025 17:24:56 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Inside information, negative profit warning: Gofore's Q2 adjusted EBITA materially weaker than corresponding period, provides guidance for full year adjusted EBITA

Gofore estimates that its second quarter 2025 adjusted EBITA will be materially lower than in the corresponding period. Gofore publishes its Half-year Report 2025 on 14 August 2025.

Gofore's profitability weakened in April-June 2025. According to the company's current information:



- Adjusted EBITA was 1.2 million euros (6.1), 2.6 % (12.7 %)

- EBIT operating profit -1.1 (5.2) million euros

- EBITA -0,3 (6.1) million euros.

Corresponding period April-June 2024.

Profitability of the second quarter (adjusted EBITA) was affected by decreased revenue and already resolved issues: a weak utilisation rate prior to the adjustment measures following change negotiations, delivery challenges in projects that exceeded workload estimates, and particularly the write-down of one project, which had an impact of 1.0 million euros on profitability. Gofore does not see a write-down risk in other projects.

The operating profit (EBIT) for the quarter was also reduced by one-off restructuring costs of 1.1 million euros related to the change negotiations, as well as 0.2 million euros of costs associated with the Huld acquisition announced on 4 July 2025.

Due to the significantly deviating adjusted EBITA compared to the corresponding period and other quarters of the current year, the company provides guidance for the year 2025, contrary to its usual disclosure method.

Guidance for 2025

Gofore guides that the adjusted EBITA for the entire year of 2025 will be set at 8-10 percent of net sales. This guidance applies to the Gofore Group excluding the Huld acquisition. Gofore reports its net sales monthly; most recently in the June business review on 9 July 2025.

Gofore remains committed to the long-term financial targets approved by the board on 19 December 2024.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"Although the past quarter was historically weak, we look to the end of the year with confidence. We have implemented significant measures to ensure our competitiveness. The slate is now clean and the conditions for achieving the results now guided and future growth are in place."

