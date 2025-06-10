

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) announced that its ME Innovation Fund has invested in Archeda, Inc., a Japan-based startup that uses satellite data to develop and provide monitoring and analysis tools for carbon credits.



The carbon credit system enables companies and other entities to buy and sell greenhouse gas-reduction outcomes as emissions-allowance credits.



The company noted that the demand for carbon offsets and nature-based credits in Japan is expected to rise significantly with the planned launch of a national emissions trading scheme in fiscal 2027. The scheme, which will apply to companies that emit over 100,000 tons of CO2 annually, will set a cap on each company's CO2 emissions and allow them to trade surplus or deficit emissions allowances.



However, challenges remain, such as the lack of clarity regarding how credits will be issued, highlighting the urgent need for mechanisms to ensure the trustworthiness of carbon credits.



