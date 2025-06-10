ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - MAY 2025

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

LATEST NEWS



PEDRO ALMODÓVAR IN MADRID

As part of its collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar, and to mark the collection's exclusive launch in Spain, Roche Bobois was honored to welcome the director in the brand's spectacular showroom in Madrid. This highlight was also an opportunity to celebrate Roche Bobois's 50th anniversary in Spain, surrounded by many personalities in Spanish cinema and media - including Rossy de Palma, Almodóvar's long-standing muse, who has also designed an exclusive capsule collection for the brand.

OTHER NEWS

ROCHE BOBOIS HARRODS (DIRECTLY OPERATED STORE)

Present at Harrods since 2007 - a landmark destination in London that brings together the world's leading luxury brands - Roche Bobois is expanding and now occupies nearly 400 sqm. Located on the 3rd floor of the store, in the home furnishings section, this prime location showcases the brand's most iconic pieces, along with a temporary capsule dedicated to the Mah Jong outdoor collection.

RELOCATION OF ROCHE BOBOIS GRENOBLE (DIRECTLY OPERATED STORE)

After several decades of presence in the Saint Egrève retail area (near Grenoble), the Roche Bobois store has been given a new setting with enhanced visibility. Covering just over 800 sqm, the new store, designed in line with the brand's latest concept, is located on one of the busiest thoroughfares in this historic retail zone.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2024) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l5htY8WbYWaVm2+fl5mZm2lmaZdmw2fJZmebmWSZl5aXcHFoxmhlbsecZnJjlmdp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92123-news_eng_250605_1.pdf