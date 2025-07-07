ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - JUNE 2025

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

JUNE 2025

LATEST NEWS

OPENING OF A NEW DIRECTLY-OPERATED STORE IN HERBLAY

Roche Bobois has opened a new directly-operated store in the Patte d'Oie d'Herblay shopping area, located northwest of Paris. Ideally situated on a major thoroughfare, this new store stands out in a very dense retail environment thanks to its standalone building and striking architecture, which give it exceptional visibility. The brand's collections are displayed across three floors, covering a total area of 760 m² (8,180 sq ft).

OTHER NEWS

THE PENINSULA PARIS

Roche Bobois has furnished the spectacular terrace of THE PENINSULA PARIS hotel. For the summer season, the iconic Mah Jong sofa, with its vibrant, tangy colors, decorates the "Golden Hour" rooftop, offering an exceptional view of the Eiffel Tower and Sacré-Cœur.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2024) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWmbaMdskmyUy5xpZZZsaZJomJyWw2idaGSVlGJrYsqZmpqTnJqXbJrIZnJjnWlv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92849-roche-bobois-newsletter_june-2025.pdf