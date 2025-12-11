ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - NOVEMBER 2025

MONTHLY NEWSLETTER

NOVEMBER 2025

OPENING IN OSAKA, JAPAN (FRANCHISE STORE)

Roche Bobois has opened a new store in Japan. After Tokyo, the brand is now present in Osaka. Located on the first floor of Yodoyabashi Station One, this new space enjoys prime visibility in a strategic location. This second opening in Japan strengthens Roche Bobois' presence in Asia, one of the brand's most dynamic markets.

PARIS PHOTO 2025

Roche Bobois has been chosen as the design partner of PARIS PHOTO, the world's largest art fair dedicated to photography and image-based art. For its 28th edition, Paris Photo brings together galleries, publishers and artists from all around the world under the glass dome of the Grand Palais, offering a unique selection of both historic and contemporary works. The VIP area - an extension of the Balcony of Honor - is entirely staged by Roche Bobois, with the brand showcasing several of its iconic pieces in a gentle color scheme. This collaboration is yet another expression of Roche Bobois's support for cultural and art events.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 56 countries and has a network of 338 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

