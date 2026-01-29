ROCHE BOBOIS: 2025 REVENUE AT EUR 402.5M, IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS - EBITDA EXPECTED VERY CLOSE TO 2024 ( EUR 70 TO EUR 72M VS. EUR 74M)

2025 REVENUE AT €402.5M, IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

EBITDA EXPECTED VERY CLOSE TO 2024 (€70 TO €72M VS. €74M)

EXTRA-FINANCIAL RATING IMPROVED BY +10 POINTS

Paris, 29 January 2026

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), the global benchmark on the high-end home furnishings market and French Art de Vivre, today announces FY2025 revenue of €402.5 million , a slight decline compared with

FY2024 (-2.8% at current exchange rates and -1.3% at constant exchange rates), in line with expectations and latest forecasts[1].

The Group showed resilience over the year despite a fragile macroeconomic environment weighing on consumer demand, compounded by unfavorable currency effects-particularly toward the end of the year. In terms of profitability, Roche Bobois SA expects 2025 EBITDA to be very close to 2024 levels, in the range of €70 to €72 million (compared with €74 million in 2024).

The retail sales of directly operated stores amounted to €351.0 million in 2025, representing a limited decline of -1.2% at constant exchange rates (-2.5% at current exchange rates) compared with 2024. Including the franchised stores, all brands combined, total retail sales came to €563.8 million as of December 31, 2025, down -2.8% at constant exchange rates (-4.3% at current exchange rates) compared with December 31, 2024.

Note that Roche Bobois communicates both revenue (stemming from effective deliveries by its directly operated stores and from royalties and commission fees) and retail sales (stemming from pre-tax order intake by the network of directly operated stores and franchises for its two brands). The retail sales of directly operated stores account for the main part of sales revenue with a delay of around 3-6 months depending on the region.

Revenue

(unaudited - €m) 2024 2025 Change at current

exchange rates (%) Change at constant exchange rates (%) 9M revenue 300.6 299.5 -0.4% +0.5% Q4 113.4 103.0 -9.1% -6.4% 12M TOTAL 414.0 402.5 -2.8% -1.3%

Detailed information on revenue by region is available in the appendices

Resilience of the business in 2025

In Q4 2025, Roche Bobois SA reported revenue of €103.0 million, compared with €113.4 million in Q4 2024. This decline (-9.1% at current exchange rates) reflects a less favorable order backlog compared with year-end 2024, as well as a strong negative currency effect (euro/U.S. dollar) in the final months of the year[2]. At constant exchange rates, the decline was more limited at -6.4%. It should be noted that France recorded slight growth in Q4 2025, across both brands (Roche Bobois France: +1.5% and Cuir Center: +2.5%).

For FY2025, Roche Bobois SA reported annual revenue of €402.5 million, in line with its expectations, representing a slight decline of -2.8% at current exchange rates and -1.3% at constant exchange rates compared with FY2024.

As a result:

Roche Bobois France revenue totaled €107.7 million in 2025, down -3.3% year-on-year, in a context of political and economic instability unfavorable to furniture consumer spending.

revenue totaled €107.7 million in 2025, down -3.3% year-on-year, in a context of political and economic instability unfavorable to furniture consumer spending. The United States/Canada region generated revenue of €128.5 million (-8.7% at current exchange rates and -4.6% at constant exchange rates). Pricing adjustments implemented in the U.S./Canada region helped absorb customs duties and partially offset the impact of currency movements.

region generated revenue of €128.5 million (-8.7% at current exchange rates and -4.6% at constant exchange rates). Pricing adjustments implemented in the U.S./Canada region helped absorb customs duties and partially offset the impact of currency movements. The Europe region (excluding France) was stable at €100.8 million (-0.5% at current exchange rates compared with 2024), with very strong performances in Switzerland and Portugal offsetting a more cautious market environment, particularly in the UK.

was stable at €100.8 million (-0.5% at current exchange rates compared with 2024), with very strong performances in Switzerland and Portugal offsetting a more cautious market environment, particularly in the UK. The Overseas region (including the full-year impact of the integration of China, comprising three company-owned stores and a logistics intermediary activity) reported revenue of €18.7 million as of December 31, 2025, up +22.0% at current exchange rates and +25.6% at constant exchange rates compared with December 31, 2024.

(including the full-year impact of the integration of China, comprising three company-owned stores and a logistics intermediary activity) reported revenue of €18.7 million as of December 31, 2025, up +22.0% at current exchange rates and +25.6% at constant exchange rates compared with December 31, 2024. Cuir Center showed solid resilience, delivering growth of +4.8% over the period, with revenue reaching €43.2 million.

Evolution of stores retail sales

At the end of fiscal year 2025, total retail sales from directly operated stores amounted to €351.0 million , representing a limited decline of -1.2% at constant exchange rates (-2.5% at current exchange rates) compared with 2024.

The United States/Canada region, which was particularly challenged in 2025, was broadly stable at constant exchange rates (-0.3%), although the selling price increases implemented during the year did not fully offset the currency impact (-4.1% at current exchange rates).

In France, total retail sales from Roche Bobois directly operated stores totaled €96.8 million in 2025, down

-4.0% year-on-year. Cuir Center, meanwhile, was broadly stable in terms of order intake compared with 2024

(-0.4%).

The directly operated stores in Europe region (excluding France) reported retail sales of €92.9 million at year-end 2025 (-2.7% at current exchange rates compared with year-end 2024). In China, order intake from the three stores in Beijing and Shanghai amounted to €6.5 million for the year (directly operated stores only, excluding logistics intermediary activities[3]), benefiting from the positive impact of full year integration (China represented €3.6 million in 2024).

Overall, total retail sales (all brands combined, including franchisees) amounted to €563.8 million in 2025, representing a decline of -2.8% at constant exchange rates (-4.3% at current exchange rates) compared with 2024.

Roche Bobois achieves a 10-point increase for its ESG performance

In 2025, EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a leading European agency specializing in ESG performance assessment, awarded Roche Bobois a score of 71 out of 100 (based on 2024 data), representing a significant year-on-year increase of +10 points and a level above the sector benchmark.

This improvement reflects the Group's clearly defined ESG priorities, translated into tangible and measurable progress, particularly across Governance, Stakeholders and Environment pillars. It confirms the continued structuring of the Group's ESG approach over recent years, now fully integrated into its strategy and decision-making processes.

EthiFinance ESG Ratings assesses companies based on nearly 140 criteria divided into four categories: Environment, Social, Stakeholders and Governance.

Confirmation of outlook and continued network expansion in 2026

From a financial standpoint, Roche Bobois SA confirms its outlook and expects EBITDA for FY 2025 very close to 2024 (in a range of €70 million to €72 million in 2025, compared with €74 million in 2024). As of December 31, 2025, the order backlog[4] stood at €122.7 million, versus €134.7 million at December 31, 2024, reflecting the impact of changes in the EUR/USD exchange rate on U.S. order intake, as well as the level of commercial activity in Q4 2025.

With respect to store openings in 2025, the Group continued its expansion in the United States/Canada, opening a store in Austin, Texas (USA) in October 2025 and another in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA) in December 2025. In France, the Group recalls the opening of a company-owned Roche Bobois store in Herblay and one Cuir Center store in Cannes-Mandelieu. The Group also relocated its historic London showroom to a new, more premium space in December 2025. In parallel, five franchised stores were opened during the period: two Cuir Center stores in Béziers and Strasbourg, and three Roche Bobois stores in Hyderabad (India), Nanchang (China), and Osaka (Japan).

As of December 31, 2025, Roche Bobois SA operated a total of 339 stores, including 263 Roche Bobois stores (127 directly operated and 136 franchise) and 76 Cuir Center stores (23 directly operated and 53 franchise) [5] .

Looking ahead to 2026, the Group plans to open a new directly operated stores store in Aix-en-Provence (France) and confirms its development in direct in Luxembourg. In parallel, the Group intends to relocate two Roche Bobois stores to more premium locations, in Reims (France) and Atlanta (USA). Finally, the Group will maintain its pace of franchise development, with 5 to 10 franchise openings per year.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 56 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

APPENDICES

Revenues per region and brand

(unaudited - €m)

2024

2025 Change

at current exchange rates (%) Change

at constant exchange rates (%) Roche Bobois France 111.4 107.7 -3.3% -3.3% Roche Bobois US/Canada 140.8 128.5 -8.7% -4.6% Roche Bobois Europe (excluding France) 101.4 100.8 -0.5% -0.8% Roche Bobois Other (overseas) 15.4 18.7 +22.0% +25.6% Cuir Center 41.3 43.2 +4.8% +4.8% Corporate 3.8 3.5 -7.5% -7.5% TOTAL 414.0 402.5 -2.8% -1.3%

Reconciliation between Retail sales/Revenue (€m)

2025 retail sales 563.8 Franchise retail sales -212.8 Logistics intermediary activity in China +5.8 Impact of the pace of orders and deliveries +5.1 Royalties +10.3 Other services +30.3 2025 revenue 402.5

[1] See press release as of October,23,2025

[2] Year-end exchange rate for FY2025: EUR/USD 1.17. Average exchange rate for FY 2025: EUR/USD 1.13.

[3] Purchase/resale of goods to chinese franchisees

[4] Order backlog for the Group's directly operated stores (all brands combined) yet to be delivered

[5] Net figure restated for closures over the period

