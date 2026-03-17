ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - FEBRUARY 2026

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

FEBRUARY 2026

LATEST NEWS

ROCHE BOBOIS STORE OPENING AT LAS VEGAS (directly operated store)

Roche Bobois continues its expansion in the United States with the opening of a new store in Las Vegas, in the heart of Downtown Summerlin, one of the city's most dynamic and sought-after districts. The store benefits from a prime location within a major retail and entertainment hub, offering outstanding visibility and a steady flow of visitors.

This new opening strengthens the brand's presence on the West Coast and reflects its ambition to further develop its network in high-potential areas across the United States.

OTHER NEWS

PENINSULA PARIS

In Paris, just steps from the Champs-Élysées, the Peninsula Paris hotel has entrusted Roche Bobois with the design and furnishing of three of its terraces, overlooking the Eiffel Tower and the rooftops of the capital. In this exceptional setting, a selection of Roche Bobois' iconic pieces - including the signature Bubble sofa and the Rio Ipanema table - are showcased within transparent domes, offering a unique view over the rooftops of Paris.

TOP OF DESIGN 2026 AWARD BY MARIE CLAIRE MAISON

Roche Bobois received the TOP OF DESIGN 2026 award in the Sofa category for the Script model, designed by Sacha Lakic.

Presented by Marie Claire Maison, the TOP OF DESIGN award honors furniture and objects whose excellence reflects exceptional craftsmanship. It recognizes unique creations that embody high-end design in perfect harmony with the magazine's universe.

Led by Marie Claire Maison Editor-in-Chief Anne Desnos, the TOP OF DESIGN jury is composed of several experts from the design world.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

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