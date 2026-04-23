ROCHE BOBOIS: Q1 2026 revenue: EUR 87.1 million (-5.6% at constant exchange rates and -8.6% at current exchange rates)

Paris, 22 April 2026

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), the global benchmark on the high-end home furnishings market and French Art de Vivre, reported revenue of €87.1 million for Q1 2026, down -5.6% at constant exchange rates (-8.6% at current exchange rates, reflecting euro/dollar currency effects), in line with expectations and consistent with the retail sales trend in Q4 and the year-end order backlog, in a less favorable global economic environment.

In terms of retail sales, March 2026 showed encouraging signs of recovery in the United States/Canada, driven by the success of the "Design Days" sales event, as well as in the Overseas region. As a result, the retail sales from directly operated stores returned to positive territory in March (+1.1%). The Group thus managed to offset part of the shortfall recorded at the end of February.

As of the end of March 2026, cumulative retail sales from directly operated stores stood at €97.2 million (-10.6% at current exchange rates and -7.7% at constant exchange rates). T he cumulative retail sales (franchised stores and all brands combined) came to €155.1 million as of March 31, 2026, showing a similar decline (-10.2% at current exchange rates and -7.7% at constant exchange rates).

Consequently, the order backlog stood at €139.2 million at the end of March 2026 (compared with €122.7 million at December 31, 2025, and €161.1 million at the end of March 2025). It should be noted that order backlog as of the end of March 2026 includes an adverse currency effect of €6.2 million.

Revenue

(unaudited - €m) 2025 2026 Change at current

exchange rates (%) Change at constant exchange rates (%) Q1 95.2 87.1 -8.6% -5.6%

Detailed information on revenue by region is available in the appendices.

Note that Roche Bobois communicates both revenue (stemming from effective deliveries by its directly operated stores and from royalties and commission fees) and retail sales (stemming from pre-tax order intake by the network of directly operated stores and franchises for its two brands). The retail sales of directly operated stores account for the main part of sales revenue with a delay of around 3-6 months depending on the region.

Q1 2026 revenue

Roche Bobois SA reports revenue of €87.1 million in Q1 2026, compared with €95.2 million in Q1 2025, representing an expected decline of -8.6% at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, the decrease is more limited at -5.6%. This revenue is in line with the level of business observed in Q4 2025 across the various geographic regions, as well as with the year-end order backlog.

Revenue in France for Roche Bobois brand stood at €26.2 million (-5.7%), while Cuir Center showed strong resilience thanks to its mid-range positioning, generating €10.7 million in Q1 2026 compared with €9.4 million in Q1 2025, representing growth of +13.0% over the period.

At constant exchange rates, the US/Canada region is almost stable (-0.8%) compared with Q1 2025. The decline in revenue (to €26.6 million versus €29.5 million a year earlier) thus stems almost entirely from euro/US dollar exchange rate effects.

The Europe region (excluding France) recorded a sharper decline, particularly in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain. Revenue for the region amounted to €19.0 million in the quarter, down -16.2% at current exchange rates.

Finally, the Overseas region reported revenue of €3.8 million, compared with €4.9 million a year earlier, mainly due to unfavorable exchange rate effects and a decrease in international franchise royalties.

RETAIL SALES FROM DIRECTLY OPERATED STORES RETURNING TO GROWTH IN MARCH

Regarding the retail sales from directly operated stores, March 2026 showed particularly encouraging signals despite a geopolitical environment that continues to weigh on consumer spending. Sales in the US/Canada region recorded strong growth, driven by the success of the "Design Days" event (+28.3% in retail sales for the month alone). March 2026 also saw a rebound in direct activity in China (+53.7% over the month). Overall, retail sales from directly operated stores returned to positive territory in March 2026 (+1.1%).

In addition, over Q1 2026, it is worth noting the strong performance of Cuir Center directly operated stores (+5.0% versus 2025) and growth of +36% in directly operated stores in China (Shanghai and Beijing).

These positive results enabled the Group to offset part of the shortfall recorded earlier in 2026.

Overall, the cumulative retail sales (franchised stores and all brands combined) amounted to €97.2 million as of the end of March 2026 (-10.6% at current exchange rates and -7.7% at constant exchange rates). Similarly, total retail sales (all brands combined, including franchisees) stood at €155.1 million as of March 31, 2026, in similar decline (-10.2% at current exchange rates and -7.7% at constant exchange rates).

OUTLOOK

As of March 31, 2026, the order backlog stood at €139.2 million, compared with €122.7 million at December 31, 2025, and €161.1 million at March 31, 2025. Given the level of order intake recorded, Q2 revenue is expected to follow a similar trend compared to Q1. However, exchange rate effects are expected to become more favorable starting in Q2 2026.

Finally, the Group has previously gone through cyclical downturns in activity, with positive carryover effects in subsequent months. The resilience of its variable-cost business model helps to mitigate the impact of volume contractions.

Next press release: H1 2026 revenue - Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after market closureHaut du formulaire

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 56 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena Boni

Media relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

APPENDICES

Revenues per region and brand

(unaudited - €m)

Q1

2025

Q1

2026 Change

at current exchange rates (%) Change

at constant exchange rates (%) Roche Bobois France 27.8 26.2 -5.7% -5.7% Roche Bobois US/Canada 29.5 26.6 -10.0% -0.8% Roche Bobois Europe (excluding France) 22.6 18.9 -16.2% -16.5% Roche Bobois Other (overseas) 4.9 3.8 -21.5% -18.5% Cuir Center 9.4 10.7 13.0% 13.0% Corporate 1.0 0.9 -12.4% -12.4% TOTAL 95.2 87.1 -8.6% -5.6%

Reconciliation between Retail sales/Revenue (€m)

2026 retail sales 155.1 Franchise retail sales -57.8 Logistics intermediary activity in China 1.0 Impact of the pace of orders and deliveries -20.6 Royalties 2.4 Other services 7.1 2025 revenue 87.1

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements do not constitute guarantees regarding the future performance of Roche Bobois SA. This forward-looking information covers the future outlook, growth and commercial strategy of Roche Bobois SA and is based on the analysis of future result forecasts and estimates of amounts that cannot yet be determined. By nature, forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties, as it relates to events and depends on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Roche Bobois SA draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements provide no guarantee of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flow, as well as changes in the sector in which Roche Bobois operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Moreover, even if Roche Bobois' financial position, results, cash flow and changes in the sector in which Roche Bobois SA operates were to be in accordance with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or changes may not be a reliable indicator of Roche Bobois SA's future results or developments. A description of events that could have a material adverse effect on the business, finances or results of ROCHE BOBOIS SA, or on its ability to achieve its objectives, is set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document (URD).

GLOSSARY

Current EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. It designates the Group's pre-tax profit before interest, depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets (but after depreciation of stocks and receivables), store opening costs, expenses for payments in shares, including the associated social charges.

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