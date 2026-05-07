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WKN: A2JQRU | ISIN: FR0013344173 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RO
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:12
25,200 Euro
+2,86 % +0,700
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,20026,50008:40
Actusnews Wire
07.05.2026 08:23 Uhr
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ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - APRIL 2026

APRIL 2026

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

LATEST NEWS

MILAN DESIGN WEEK 2026


As part of Milan Design Week, Roche Bobois unveiled its new outdoor collection, featuring two standout collaborations:

  • A new collection designed by American designer Stephen Burks, who reunites with Roche Bobois to create Catalina. This outdoor collection combines design excellence and craftsmanship, with particular attention paid to finishing details.
  • A seating collection designed for outdoor use, developed in collaboration with Missoni, where materials, colors, and patterns interact with boldness and intensity.

These collections were previewed at the Roche Bobois showroom in Milan from April 20 to 26, 2026, ahead of their worldwide launch.

OTHER NEWS

OPENING IN KUNMING, CHINA (FRANCHISE STORE)
Roche Bobois has opened a new franchised store in China, in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province (population: 8.5 million). This new 471 sqm showroom is located within the prestigious Red Star Macalline, a high-end home furnishings mall concept widely established across China.

OPENING IN ANTALYA, TURKEY (FRANCHISE STORE)
Roche Bobois continues its expansion in Turkey with the opening of its third franchised store. Following Ankara and Istanbul, Roche Bobois is now present in Antalya.
Located on one of the city's key avenues, this new store enjoys a prime location. Covering nearly 1,000 sqm and featuring a spectacular double-height space, the brand's iconic collections are displayed across three levels, offering a premium and inspiring customer experience.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98143-news_eng_april_260430_1.pdf

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