ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - OCTOBER 2025

OPENING IN AUSTIN, TEXAS (DIRECTLY OPERATED STORE)

Roche Bobois continues its expansion in the United States with the opening of a new store in Austin, Texas - a city recognized as one of the country's leading hubs for technology and innovation.

The 4,500-square-foot (410 m²) store enjoys a prime location in the heart of Austin's River South district, just steps away from the city's main shopping area. The site offers exceptional visibility, benefiting from a constant flow of pedestrians as well as heavy road traffic connecting downtown Austin to the South Congress neighborhood.

With this opening, Roche Bobois now operates three directly operated stores in Texas, further strengthening the brand's presence in this highly dynamic region of the United States.

OTHER NEWS

WALL STREET JOURNAL INNOVATOR AWARDS 2025

Roche Bobois is a partner of the WSJ Innovator Awards 2025, organized by The Wall Street Journal Magazine at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. This event celebrates creativity in all its forms - from comedy to art, from design to entertainment, and from fashion to architecture.

The 2025 edition honors seven innovators, including filmmaker Spike Lee, artist Billie Eilish, and actor Ben Stiller.

During the gala awards evening, Roche Bobois furnished the reception hall, featuring its iconic Bubble sofa among other pieces.

This partnership offered Roche Bobois a unique opportunity to showcase the French Art de Vivre at an exclusive, internationally renowned event.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 56 countries and has a network of 338 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

