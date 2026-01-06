Anzeige
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
WKN: A2JQRU | ISIN: FR0013344173
ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - DECEMBER 2025

MONTHLY NEWSLETTER

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

DECEMBER 2025

LATEST NEWS

RELOCATION OF ROCHE BOBOIS LONDON (DIRECTLY OPERATED STORE)

Roche Bobois has relocated its historic London showroom, where the brand has been present since 1997. This new space, still located on Finchley Road in the Hampstead district, offers approximately 700 sqm of exhibition area spread over two main levels. Major renovation works were carried out to enhance the double-height volumes and created a smooth, fluid flow throughout the showroom. Roche Bobois operates eight showrooms in the United Kingdom.

OTHER NEWS

ART BASEL MIAMI 2025

During the Art Basel Miami show, Roche Bobois and Modern Luxury Interiors organized an exclusive event to celebrate the Dream collection created in collaboration with American architect and designer David Rockwell. The Miami Design District showroom hosted an immersive scenography dedicated to the collection, as well as a discussion with Phebe Wahl, Modern Luxury Interiors, Editor in Chief and Barry Richards, Rockwell Group, Studio commitment to cultural and artistic events. Leader and Principal. This initiative reflects the brand's ongoing

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 56 countries and has a network of 338 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

