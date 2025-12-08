Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ROCHE BOBOIS: FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 8 December 2025

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2026 financial communication. All release will be published after closure market, unless otherwise stated.

2025 Annual revenueThursday, 29 January 2026
2025 Full-year resultsThursday, 26 March 2026 (before market opening)
Investor meeting (SFAF) on Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 11.30 am
Q1 2026 revenueThursday, 23 April 2026
General AssemblyTuesday, 16 June 2026
Q2 2026 revenueTuesday, 21 July 2026
Half-year results 2026Thursday, 10 September 2026 (after market closes)
Conference call on Friday, 11 September 2026 at 10 am
Q3 2026 revenueThursday, 22 October 2026

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA
ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 338 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tél.: 01 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena BONI

Media Relations

Tél.: 04 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95463-pr_roche_bobois_2026_financial_calendar.pdf

