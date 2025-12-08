ROCHE BOBOIS: FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 8 December 2025
ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2026 financial communication. All release will be published after closure market, unless otherwise stated.
|2025 Annual revenue
|Thursday, 29 January 2026
|2025 Full-year results
|Thursday, 26 March 2026 (before market opening)
Investor meeting (SFAF) on Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 11.30 am
|Q1 2026 revenue
|Thursday, 23 April 2026
|General Assembly
|Tuesday, 16 June 2026
|Q2 2026 revenue
|Tuesday, 21 July 2026
|Half-year results 2026
|Thursday, 10 September 2026 (after market closes)
Conference call on Friday, 11 September 2026 at 10 am
|Q3 2026 revenue
|Thursday, 22 October 2026
CONTACT
Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Investor relations
Tél.: 01 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr
Actus Finance - Serena BONI
Media Relations
Tél.: 04 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr
