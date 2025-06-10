Regulatory News:

Bridger, a leading and innovative copyright management company and part of Winamp, has proudly been confirmed by CISAC (the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers) as a Rights Management Entity (RME) client, following a positive recommendation made at CISAC's General Assembly on May 28. This represents a key milestone in Bridger's business development.

This confirmation marks an important step in Bridger's evolution as a recognized Rights Management Entity (RME) client of CISAC. It reflects that Bridger meets the necessary criteria to access CISAC services, in line with the organization's procedures for RME clients. This status enables Bridger to further its mission of supporting creators through transparent and efficient royalty management on a global scale.

Bridger collects rights on behalf of its members globally and recently announced a strategic partnership with BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.). This collaboration empowers Bridger to collect performance royalties in the United States, further advancing its mission to serve music creators worldwide. Through this partnership, Bridger can now collect royalties not only from digital platforms but also from physical venues throughout the U.S.

"Bridger is dedicated to helping songwriters and composers claim the royalties they deserve through an intuitive platform that simplifies registration and rights management-especially for those outside traditional collective management organizations," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Bridger. "Since our launch in 2022, our goal has been to provide a new, more efficient model for thousands of authors, composers, and publishers to manage their rights globally. Being recognized by CISAC is a proud moment for us, validating our approach and vision. And this is just the beginning-we are committed to building the future of copyright management.

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io

Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About CISAC https://www.cisac.org

CISAC the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers is the world's leading network of authors' societies. With 228 member societies in 111 countries, CISAC represents more than 5 million creators from all geographic areas and all artistic repertoires; music, audiovisual, drama, literature and visual arts. CISAC protects the rights and promotes the interests of creators worldwide. It enables collective management organisations to seamlessly represent creators across the globe and ensure that royalties flow to authors for the use of their works anywhere in the world. Founded in 1926, CISAC is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation with headquarters in France.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

