Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTC Pink: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Apex Geosciences Ltd. as the lead geological consulting partner for its flagship Hector Silver-Cobalt Project, located in Ontario's historic Timiskaming district. This strategic engagement follows the company's recent receipt of its drilling permit and sets the stage for the imminent launch of Makenita's maiden drill program.

Apex Geosciences, a leading Canadian geological consulting firm with deep experience in Ontario's prolific mining regions, will oversee Phase I surface exploration and assist with drill program targeting. Their involvement adds strong technical capacity as Makenita begins the most active phase of exploration in its history. "We're entering a pivotal time in our company's growth," said Jason Gigliotti, President and CEO of Makenita Resources. "With Apex Geosciences on board and the drill permit secured, we're ready to move forward aggressively. We believe the Hector Project offers significant discovery potential, and now is the time to unlock it."

Advancing Toward Drilling

The Hector Project spans 2,243 hectares and consists of 126 contiguous mineral claims in the Larder Lake Mining Division. Previous soil sampling and geophysical work outlined high-priority targets at Hector, Gillies East, and Gillies West, where historical results include cobalt-in-soil anomalies as high as 98 ppm and copper-cobalt mineralization in shallow drilling and trenching.

The upcoming exploration campaign will include surface mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysics designed to fine-tune targets ahead of the company's maiden drill program, which is set to begin in the coming days.

Strengthening Market Position

The engagement with Apex follows closely on Makenita's recent announcement that its U.S. trading symbol (KENYF) is now fully DTC eligible. This milestone improves trading accessibility and visibility for U.S. and European investors, further strengthening the company's position as a North American-focused exploration story. "With commodity prices strengthening and investor sentiment returning to the junior resource space, our timing could not be better," added Gigliotti. "We're excited to generate meaningful results from Hector, backed by a strong technical team and growing investor base."

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on unlocking high-grade silver and cobalt opportunities in historically productive jurisdictions. The company's flagship asset, the Hector Silver-Cobalt Project, is located near the town of Cobalt, Ontario, one of North America's premier past-producing silver camps.

For more information, visit www.makenitaresources.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255027

SOURCE: Makenita Resources Inc.