NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE" or, the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (the "Company") - ticker symbol NOVA - from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's common stock will be suspended immediately.NYSE Regulation reached its decision that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 802.01D after the Company's June 9, 2025 disclosure that on June 8, 2025, the Company, Sunnova Energy Corporation and Sunnova Intermediate Holdings, LLC each filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. In reaching its delisting determination, NYSE Regulation notes the uncertainty as to the ultimate effect of this process on the value of the Company's common stock.The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.ContactsCompany Contact:Sunnova Media ContactRussell Wilkerson203-581-2114 russell.wilkerson@sunnova.comSunnova Investor Contact877-770-5211IR@sunnova.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250609326383/en/