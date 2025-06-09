Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12EZ0 | ISIN: US31572Q8087 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FG
Frankfurt
09.06.25 | 16:03
0,282 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIBROGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIBROGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2730,28411:36
0,2730,28411:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2025 22:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FibroGen, Inc.: FibroGen Appoints Michael Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Kauffman to its Board of Directors effective June 4, 2025.

"Michael is a well-recognized biotech industry veteran, who brings a wealth of biotech leadership experience to our board," said James Schoeneck, chairman of the board of directors of FibroGen. "His expertise spanning all stages of drug development will be invaluable as FibroGen progresses its pipeline. Michael's deep understanding of oncology will help the company through anticipated near-term clinical milestones and potential value-drivers."

"FibroGen has differentiated potential first-in-class assets and the company is positioning itself for a significant turnaround over the next several years," said Dr. Kauffman. "It is an honor to join the board at this exciting time for the company, and I look forward to contributing to the company's future success."

Michael Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D.
Michael G. Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D. has about 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry, particularly in oncology therapeutic products, including expertise in preclinical research, clinical development, regulatory strategy and global approvals. He currently serves as chief executive officer (CEO), president, and board member of Nereid Therapeutics Inc. and is the Lead Director on the board of Verastem Oncology. In addition to Verastem Oncology and Nereid, he is a board member for FoRx Therapeutics, Kezar Life Sciences, Incendia Therapeutics, and BiVictriX Therapeutics. Previously, Dr Kauffman served as the co-founder and CEO of Karyopharm, where he guided the Company's transition from a discovery stage biotechnology company to a commercial stage organization and the global approvals of XPOVIO®. Prior to joining Karyopharm, Dr Kauffman was CMO of Onyx Pharma, where he led the development of Kyprolis® following the Onyx acquisition of Proteolix Inc., where he served as board member and then CMO. Previously, Dr. Kauffman was President and Chief Executive officer of EPIX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (previously Predix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.). Before that, he was the leader of the Velcade® development program at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and has also held a number of senior positions at Millennium Predictive Medicine and Biogen. Dr Kauffman received his MD and PhD from Johns Hopkins Medical School, trained in Internal Medicine at Beth Israel (Deaconess) Medical Center and in Rheumatology at Massachusetts General Hospital, and is board certified in Internal Medicine.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (???®, EVRENZO) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
David DeLucia, CFA
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
ir@fibrogen.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.