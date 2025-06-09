Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 900964 | ISIN: US64125C1099 | Ticker-Symbol: NB3
Tradegate
10.06.25 | 09:31
109,00 Euro
-0,95 % -1,05
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,70110,8511:40
108,70110,8511:40
PR Newswire
09.06.2025 22:05 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.: Neurocrine Biosciences Appoints Lewis Choi as Chief Information Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced the appointment of Lewis Choi as Chief Information Officer, effective June 9, 2025. Choi, an accomplished leader with 25 years of experience in information technology and artificial intelligence, will be responsible for driving the vision and long-term strategic direction of the company's technology initiatives.

"Lewis is a proven global healthcare leader with a track record of utilizing technology to drive both cultural and technological change," said Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "As we launch CRENESSITY, grow INGREZZA, and advance our pipeline, he joins Neurocrine at an exciting time when advancements in technology will play a critical role in advancing our mission to help more patients."

"I am excited to join Neurocrine at such a pivotal time for the company," Choi said. "I look forward to leveraging innovative IT and digital solutions to strengthen the business and support the teams who work tirelessly to discover, develop and deliver critical treatments for patients."

Choi joins Neurocrine after a 13-year career at Thermo Fisher Scientific, most recently as the Vice President of AI Automation & Data. Previously, he was Global Vice President of Digital Platforms, Engineering & Generative AI; Vice President of Digital Solutions for APAC and Emerging Markets; and Vice President of Corporate Solutions & Integrations. Prior to that, he held IT roles at Life Technologies (prior to its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific), SysGroup Inc., Serene Corporation, ADP, and Corio, Inc. and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of California, Berkeley.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE, the NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo, YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE, INGREZZA, and CRENESSITY are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

© 2025 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 06/2025

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.