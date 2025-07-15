

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) shared new results from a one-year clinical study at the Endocrine Society's 2025 Annual Meeting in San Francisco. The study looked at both adults and children with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia who were treated with CRENESSITY (crinecerfont). Patients saw clear reductions in weight and also showed major improvements in insulin resistance compared to those who received a placebo.



The promising results came from Phase 3 CAHtalyst trials and suggest that CRENESSITY could help improve long-term health outcomes for people with those condition.



'These data presented at ENDO, which include both pediatric and adult patients, showed that the reduction in steroid doses enabled by CRENESSITY can lead to meaningful improvements in cardiometabolic outcomes. The use of CRENESSITY with glucocorticoid treatment is evolving the standard of care for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia,' said Sanjay Keswani, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences.



