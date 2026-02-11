

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $153.7 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $103.1 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $194.6 million or $1.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.3% to $805.5 million from $627.7 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $153.7 Mln. vs. $103.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $805.5 Mln vs. $627.7 Mln last year.



