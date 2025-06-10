Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Hydes prospect located within the 100% Razorback Copper-Gold-REE property in western Tasmania, Australia (Figures 1 and 2).

Highlights

High-grade copper-gold confirmed at Hydes with outcrop channel sampling assays returning: 24m @ 0.74% Cu and 0.36g/t Au, including 14m @ 0.97% Cu and 0.56g/t Au

Additional historical outcropping copper mineralization associated with early 20 th Century exploration adits was located 175m to the south of the channel sampling. Follow-up sampling is underway.

Area of interest at Hydes significantly expanded to minimum of 2km by 1.5km based on positive geochemistry and geophysical results.

Field mapping and new 3D gravity modelling confirms that positive gravity anomalies increase the potential for the discovery of high-grade Cu-Au mineralization at Hydes.

The Company has initiated preparations to drill Hydes. Hydes has never previously been drilled.

Hydes is located 15km south of Mt Lyell copper mine and has excellent access to mining infrastructure (30 minutes' drive from the mining town of Queenstown).

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp, commented:

"The summer-fall Tasmanian field exploration program at Hydes (and Jukes) is still on-going. Work carried out over the summer campaign, including mapping and geochemical surveys, infill gravity surveys and core re-logging have resulted in significant advancement of our geological understanding of the mineral systems at Razorback. We currently believe the mineralization at Razorback represents a complex hybrid of Iron Oxide Copper Gold style of mineralization with some localised porphyry influence.

And it's looking extremely positive.

A new round of drilling is now in preparation for the Hydes and Jukes prospects. Currently project planning is being undertaken to determine how to drill multiple sites with maximum efficacy taking into account weather and daylight / working hour conditions, logistics (distance from paved road) and financial considerations.

We expect to receive permits to drill at these sites in the next couple of weeks. Note, it is possible to drill year-round in Tasmania, and the most ideal months are either side of the Tasmanian winter (longer daylight hours and sufficient water in creeks for drilling purposes).

A comprehensive news release outlining the details of drilling at both Hydes and Jukes will be announced when exact locations are confirmed with Mineral Resources Tasmania. At this stage until we receive this information, we cannot say with assurance the size of this phase of drilling program, but we will release this news as soon as it is available. The Company is also concurrently reviewing the logistics and depth required to drill the Linda Prospect which contains impressive geophysical targets and is less than 2.5km from either the eastern or southeastern boundary of the Mt Lyell mining license. The current plan is to drill Linda after Hydes and Jukes. Further information on this exciting prospect will be released when we have a better understanding of the geology and logistics.

Since the Company's last news release, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) published their year-end financial results (21 Feb 2025) and Q1 operating update3 (9 May 2025) and have provided the following positive statements concerning their 100% owned Mt Lyell mine. In the annual report they state, "The Mt Lyell feasibility study……is progressing and expected to be completed during H2 2025". In the May Quarterly report, they state an increased figure for the total measured and indicated resource equating to 78.8 million Tonnes at a grade of 0.96% Cu and 0.2g/t Au. This equates to a total of 93.1MT at 0.95% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au if inferred resources are included. This resource figure does not include any resources that may exist outside of the main 4 orebodies reported by Sibanye, Copper Chert, Cape Horn-Green Horn, Western Tharsis and Pince Lyell.

This news is extremely positive, and their progress will be closely followed by the Tasmanian Government, local mining workforce and associated industries, Sibanye shareholders and other exploration companies in Tasmania and Australia in general. The release of this feasibility study could result in significantly more interest in the exploration potential of Tasmania. Sibanye-Stillwater have not to our knowledge undertaken any exploration drilling outside of these 4 ore bodies reported. It is our opinion that this mine site has considerable upside, particularly at depth, and through our exploration along strike.

In summary this is shaping up to be a very significant exploration project, we have 3 exceptional higher priority targets Hydes, Jukes and Linda, each of which deserve a large drilling program in their own right

I apologise for the lack of recent news flow, but significant 'material' news was in short supply while we collected the necessary information required to determine our next steps and program for Q2 2025. We expect more regular updates from the field going forward."

Fieldwork Summary - Hydes

1. Hydes Channel Sampling and Alteration Zones

Assay results from a 46m continuous channel sampling line across outcropping copper mineralization in Hydes Creek (Table 1) have confirmed high-grade copper-gold potential in the area with a significant mineralized interval of 24m @ 0.74% Cu and 0.36g/t Au, including 14m @ 0.97% Cu and 0.56g/t Au.

Mapping indicates that copper-gold mineralization at Hydes is closely associated with two N-S trending zones of strongly pyrite-chlorite alteration extending up to 2km in strike either side of a central magnetic anomaly (Figures 4-5). The parallel alteration zones are each up to 300m in width and exhibit strong similarities to mineralized zones identified and successfully drilled at the Jukes prospect, as well as deeper, chlorite dominant levels of the nearby Sibanye-Stillwater owned Mt Lyell Cu-Au system.

Recent field reconnaissance has successfully located more outcropping mineralization and historical prospecting adits approximately 175m along strike to the south of the channel sampling and follow-up sampling in the area is underway.

2. Hydes Geophysics

New geophysical 3D inversion models indicate two prominent gravity high features flanking a central magnetic high feature at Hydes (Figures 3-4). The modeled gravity high features are located at depth below the surface copper-gold in channel samples and the larger, strike-extensive chlorite alteration zones in general (Figure 5). The central magnetic feature is coincident with a zone of intense K-feldspar-chlorite-magnetite alteration with currently no evidence of copper mineralization at surface.

Geological modelling of major fault structures shows good correlation with the gravity and magnetic 3D inversion models, and the observed alteration patterns at Hydes supporting our interpretation that the Hydes area represents a structurally focused hydrothermal discharge zone with IOCG affinities similar to Mt. Lyell.

Exploration Significance of Gravity Features in the Lyell-Razorback Cu-Au District

Previous geophysical studies2 at Mt Lyell Cu-Au mine (now owned by Sibanye-Stillwater), have confirmed that extensive pyrite-chlorite alteration zones associated with the ore host sequence at Mt Lyell form broad linear gravity highs similar to the anomalies identified at Hydes. Within this broad envelope the Mt Lyell ore deposits are coincident with both local high and low gravity features2. Several of the ore bodies are located on or close to significant gravity gradients that are associated with large fault structures supporting interpretations that the mineralization system is sourced via deep seated basement structures. Gravity signatures associated with major faults, alteration zones and IP chargeability features are considered priority exploration targets at Mt Lyell, and we are seeing similar large scale geophysical responses to alteration, mineralization and structures at both the Hydes and Jukes prospects.

Next Steps at Hydes - Gridding, Geophysics and Drilling

Line cutting for IP geophysics is advancing with surveys planned to commence in late June-July subject to weather and contractor availability. A drill proposal to test the gravity features associated with mineralization at Hydes have been submitted to the MRT and is currently awaiting approval. It is anticipated that the upcoming IP surveys will provide further data to assist in drill targeting.

Jukes Prospect Update

The Company has recently submitted additional drilling proposals for permitting at the Jukes prospect, located 5km north of Hydes, and anticipates to re-commence drilling later this month. A full analysis of the strategy and location of the drill holes at Jukes will be outlined following receipt of permitting approvals.

Sample ID From To Easting Northing Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t 91902 0 1 382700 5326425 0.02 0.02 0.02 91903 1 2 382699 5326424 0.01 0.01 0.01 91904 2 3 382698 5326424 0.03 0.02 0.20 91905 3 4 382697 5326423 0.03 0.01 0.35 91906 4 5 382696 5326422 0.03 0.17 0.36 91907 5 6 382696 5326422 0.09 0.10 1.48 91908 6 7 382695 5326421 0.17 0.08 1.48 91909 7 8 382695 5326420 0.22 0.21 9.28 91910 8 9 382695 5326419 0.48 0.14 2.82 91911 9 10 382695 5326418 0.31 0.10 1.82 91912 10 11 382695 5326417 0.24 0.08 4.91 91913 11 12 382695 5326416 0.68 0.08 5.04 91914 12 13 382694 5326415 0.43 0.23 2.27 91915 13 14 382694 5326414 0.86 0.56 3.07 91916 14 15 382694 5326413 1.47 1.66 5.90 91917 15 16 382694 5326412 1.29 1.28 6.97 91918 16 17 382694 5326411 0.86 2.23 7.00 91919 17 18 382694 5326410 0.59 0.62 8.57 91920 18 19 382694 5326409 0.49 0.26 2.05 91921 19 20 382694 5326408 0.61 0.40 3.05 91922 20 21 382693 5326407 0.78 0.17 5.20 91923 21 22 382693 5326406 0.98 0.11 3.26 91924 22 23 382693 5326405 1.20 0.11 4.18 91925 23 24 382693 5326404 0.91 0.08 2.96 91926 24 25 382693 5326404 0.84 0.07 3.18 91928 25 26 382693 5326403 2.02 0.16 7.28 91930 26 27 382693 5326402 0.71 0.08 2.49 91931 27 28 382693 5326401 0.30 0.04 1.85 91932 28 29 382693 5326400 0.42 0.03 2.20 91933 29 30 382692 5326399 0.28 0.04 1.99 91934 30 31 382692 5326398 0.53 0.09 2.72 91935 31 32 382692 5326397 0.46 0.09 2.22 91936 32 33 382692 5326396 0.04 0.04 0.36 91937 33 34 382692 5326395 0.13 0.02 0.76 91938 34 35 382692 5326394 0.24 0.15 1.40 91939 35 36 382692 5326394 0.12 0.03 0.91 91940 36 37 382691 5326393 0.02 0.02 0.18 91941 37 38 382691 5326392 0.03 0.04 0.53 91942 38 39 382691 5326391 0.01 0.02 0.20 91943 39 40 382690 5326390 0.01 0.01 0.18 91945 40 41 382690 5326389 0.01 0.01 0.12 91946 41 42 382689 5326388 0.01 0.02 0.14 91947 42 43 382689 5326387 0.01 0.03 0.10 91948 43 44 382689 5326386 -0.01 0.02 0.10 91949 44 45 382688 5326385 0.01 0.02 3.24 91950 45 46 382688 5326384 -0.01 0.03 0.60

Table 1. Hydes prospect - outcrop channel samples summary. Coordinates are datum MGA Zone 55 (GDA94).

Figure 1. Southern Skyline Project properties and exploration target areas with magnetics TMI RTP image.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255040_ed99d82f94aa3af7_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Location of the Razorback property and priority target zones relative to the Mt Lyell copper-gold mine. Blue outlines are CopperCorp's 100% owned licenses.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255040_ed99d82f94aa3af7_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Hydes prospect area summary map with magnetics 3D inversion model 285mRL depth slice image and gravity anomaly outlines (yellow polygons).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255040_ed99d82f94aa3af7_004full.jpg

Figure 4. Hydes prospect area summary map with gravity 3D inversion model 285mRL depth slice image showing gravity anomalies (yellow polygons).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255040_ed99d82f94aa3af7_005full.jpg

Figure 5. Hydes cross-section 5326400mN (looking north) showing revised 3D inversion models for magnetics (psuedocolour grid) and gravity/density (pink isosurface shells).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255040_ed99d82f94aa3af7_006full.jpg

Figure 6. Example of chalcopyrite mineralized chlorite altered breccia from the recent channel sampled outcrop at Hydes prospect.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255040_ed99d82f94aa3af7_007full.jpg

Figure 7. CopperCorp field personnel undertaking channel sampling at the Hydes creek outcropping mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255040_ed99d82f94aa3af7_008full.jpg

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is focused on the exploration and development of its Skyline, AMC, and Whisky Creek copper-gold-REE projects in western Tasmania. The company is well-financed with approximately C$2.2M in working capital.

Qualified Person & National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Westbrook, VP Exploration for the Company. Mr. Westbrook is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The QP has been unable to verify the information on these adjacent properties and the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that is the subject of this news release.

Sampling, QAQC and Analytical Procedures

The channel sampling assay results reported in this announcement are from continuous rock channel sampling of the exposed outcrop on 1m sample intervals. The channel sampling utilized a portable mechanized hammer drill which enabled large, continuous and representative samples to be collected. Sample interval locations were surveyed by GPS (base station) and chain and compass.

Channel samples are collected and logged by a CopperCorp staff geologist. The samples are bagged and ticketed prior to delivery by Company personnel to the ALS commercial laboratories in Burnie, Tasmania, for sample preparation. The rock samples are crushed to 80% passing 2mm, riffle split to 500g and then pulverized to pass 75um. Coarse duplicate sampling is conducted every 20 samples to assess variability of the coarse crush. Cu and multi-element assay is by 4-acid digest followed by ICP-MS at ALS laboratories by method ME-MS61r. Over range (high-grade) Cu samples are further assayed by method Cu-OG62. Au assay is by 30g fire assay at ALS laboratories by method Au-AA25. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blank and duplicate QAQC samples are included in sample submissions at 20 sample intervals. All QAQC samples were within acceptable limits.

Information on historical and recent prospecting, mining, and exploration activities at the Jukes prospect contained within this news release has been reviewed and verified by the Qualified Person. Historical and recent data is considered sufficiently consistent between generations of past explorers, and sufficiently consistent with recent results, to provide confidence that compiled and reviewed assay results are indicative of the tenor of the samples. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, sufficient verification of historical and new data has been undertaken to provide sufficient confidence that past exploration programs were performed to adequate industry standards and the data reported is fit for substantiating the prospectivity of the project in general, supporting the geological model/s proposed, planning exploration programs, and identifying targets for further investigation. The Company has undertaken resampling and analysis of accessible historical exploration adits in order to independently verify historical results.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Reported Cu-Au significant mineralized intervals in this news release are calculated as along-channel length-weighted intercepts using a 0.2% Cu lower cut-off grade and with no internal. No top-cut grade was applied. True width of the channel sampling intervals is yet to be determined due to limited outcrop exposure.

