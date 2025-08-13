Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) (FSE: NU0) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Coutts to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Coutts is a mining executive with over 35 years of global experience in mineral exploration, project development, mine operations, and corporate leadership in both Australia, Canada, and other international jurisdictions.

Most recently, Mr. Coutts served as President and CEO of Noront Resources Ltd., which was acquired by Wyloo Metals in April 2022 for approximately C$650 million following a high-profile bidding contest with BHP. This acquisition centred on Noront's flagship Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu-PGE project in Ontario's Ring of Fire district. After the transaction, Mr. Coutts joined Wyloo's Advisory Board, serving a two-year term.

Career Highlights:

2008-2013 Executive General Manager & Managing Director, Xstrata Nickel Australasia (Perth, Australia): Oversaw three producing nickel mines and two processing plants in Western Australia with over 800 employees, supported a development project in Tanzania, and served on the board of the US$5B Koniambo Nickel Project in New Caledonia.

Australasia (Perth, Australia): Oversaw three producing nickel mines and two processing plants in Western Australia with over 800 employees, supported a development project in Tanzania, and served on the board of the US$5B Koniambo Nickel Project in New Caledonia. 2003-2008 General Manager of the "Brunswick 12" mine , Noranda Mines (now Xstrata) (New Brunswick, Canada): Managed a 10,000 t/day underground Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag operation with 850 employees.

, (now Xstrata) (New Brunswick, Canada): Managed a 10,000 t/day underground Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag operation with 850 employees. 1999-2003 General Superintendent, Falconbridge Raglan mine (Quebec Arctic): Led underground and open-pit nickel sulphide operations with 450 employees.

(Quebec Arctic): Led underground and open-pit nickel sulphide operations with 450 employees. Earlier roles included exploration and operational positions in Canada and Sweden.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Alan to CopperCorp's board. His proven track record in mine development, operations, and strategic exploration, combined with his experience guiding large-scale battery metals-focused projects, aligns perfectly with our vision. There are strong parallels between Noront's large land package and CopperCorp's position in western Tasmania, and Alan's insight will be invaluable as we advance exploration on our two highly prospective copper-gold belts through 2025 and into 2026."

Alan Coutts, Director, added:

"I am pleased to join the board of CopperCorp. I'm impressed with the quality of the technical team and the outstanding land package that has been assembled in this highly prospective, yet somewhat underappreciated, historical mining district. The insatiable demand for copper over the upcoming decade is well documented and the timing of the Razorback drilling program in the current commodity cycle is optimal. I look forward to getting back to Australia and visiting the property later this year to review the drilling progress.

In my previous position Noront became the subject of a successful bid by Wyloo in 2022, largely driven by the quality, size and prospectivity of the entire land package which contained many of the key battery minerals required for global decarbonization. I am excited to play a part in another initiative with a similar strategy."

In connection with his appointment, CopperCorp has granted Mr. Coutts 400,000 incentive stock options in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan. The options are exercisable at C$0.165 per share for five years, subject to certain vesting provisions and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is focused on the exploration and development of its Skyline and AMC copper-gold-REE projects in western Tasmania, Australia.

